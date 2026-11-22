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At the centre of Good Girls stands a humble garden shed, the kind of teenage sanctuary where secrets are traded, loyalties are tested, and growing up happens in real time. Co-produced by Livin' Dred Theatre and Once Off Productions with Droichead Arts Centre, Clare Monnelly's sharp, funny, and deeply touching play jumps between the noughties and the present day, capturing how childhood friendships endure even when adult lives pull in very different directions.

Prompted by the funeral of a former teacher, a group of Irish women reunite at the shed where their bond was first forged. In the teenage scenes, the space buzzes with discos, crushes, Monday debriefs, and fierce debates over loyalty. In the present, those same women return carrying years of history and unspoken friction. Think Bad Sisters meets That ’70s Show: the knotty relationships and dry Irish wit of the former paired with the shared hangout nostalgia of the latter. Having recently caught up with my own high-school friends, the dynamic felt immediately recognisable. Some of us are single, others are parents, and our adult dramas rarely match, yet the echoes of who we were at sixteen remain unmistakably visible.

Monnelly's script refuses to shy away from thornier territory. As old secrets and adult pressures surface, the shed shifts by turns from a refuge into a battleground, yet the writing never tips into unearned melodrama. Her dialogue has an addictive rhythm and specificity, using rapid-fire banter as both affection and armour so that when the women finally drop their guard, the honesty hits hard.

Keeping Naomi Faughnan's believable shed at the heart of the stage gives the time jumps effortless clarity: the room stays constant while the women change. Mae Leahy's costume shifts serve as immediate shorthand for age and era, supported by Suzie Cummins's lighting to mark each transition without the production ever stopping to explain itself. Once you settle into the accents and map out who is who in the opening minutes, the momentum never lets up.

Under Aaron Monaghan's assured direction, the strength of the six-woman ensemble is entirely collective. Alexandra Conlon, Maeve Fitzgerald, Katie Honan, Amilia Keating, Aisling O'Mara, and Roseanna Purcell move fluidly between teenage bravado and adult vulnerability, making decades of shared history completely convincing. By the end, the group feels fractured yet still connected, a far more affecting outcome than a tidy reconciliation. Warm, perceptive, and genuinely funny, Good Girls understands that growing up together does not mean growing in the same direction.

Good Girls played at Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire on 21 and 22 November 2026.

The race is on for the Ireland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Play 1 DO I LOVE YOU? Smock Alley Theatre 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smock Alley Theatre 83% 2 Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 17% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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