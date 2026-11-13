Review: GATE THEATRE 2027 SEASON at Gate Theatre, Dublin

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The Gate Theatre has unveiled its 2027 programme, bringing together five mainstage productions and a special music-theatre event under the connecting thread of "the unspeakable and the unspoken." Announced by Artistic Director Róisín McBrinn, the season balances bold new writing with celebrated Irish and international classics, placing contemporary debates on family, capitalism, care, and migration squarely on the Cavendish Row stage.

"In announcing five new productions of diverse scale and reach, it struck me that the themes of the unspeakable and the unspoken connect them all," said Róisín McBrinn. "At the Gate Theatre, we programme not just to be part of the conversation, but to extend it."

The mainstage season opens with a major co-production between the Gate Theatre and renowned British new-writing company Paines Plough: the world premiere of David Ireland's End Times (previews from 11 February, running 16 February to 20 March 2027). Directed by Paines Plough Joint Artistic Director Katie Posner, the darkly comic play follows Belfast-born television actor Glen Doherty in North London as he prepares for a high-profile BBC podcast interview about his father's murder during the Troubles. When his Christian fundamentalist nephew Mark visits from Northern Ireland alongside Glen's Jewish wife Rachel, a quiet family gathering spirals into a collision of inherited trauma, political paranoia, and private grievances.

In spring, Sara Joyce returns to the Gate following the sold-out run of The Last Return to direct George Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession (previews from 2 April, running 7 April to 15 May 2027). Designed by Alyson Cummins, Shaw's once-banned 1893 drama dissects Victorian hypocrisy, female independence, and the compromises of capitalism when Cambridge graduate Vivie Warren uncovers the truth behind her mother Kitty's wealth.

Early summer brings the European premiere of Amy Herzog's four-time Tony-nominated drama Mary Jane (previews from 27 May, running 1 to 26 June 2027). Directed by Caroline Byrne (who previously staged Dancing at Lughnasa at the venue) with design by Chiara Stephenson and lighting by Paul Keogan, the play follows a single mother in Queens, New York, navigating medical bureaucracy and daily exhaustion while caring for her chronically ill young son, sustained by an unexpected network of nurses, neighbours, and strangers.

July marks a major homecoming as Róisín McBrinn directs Brian Friel's Philadelphia, Here I Come! (previews from 9 July, running 14 July to 11 September 2027). Originally premiering at the Gate in 1964 before transferring to Broadway, Friel's landmark play splits protagonist Gar O'Donnell into two onstage figures, Gar Public and Gar Private, on the eve of his emigration from Ballybeg to America, capturing the unspoken grief and comedy of leaving home.

The mainstage line-up concludes during Dublin Theatre Festival 2027 with the Irish premiere of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun (previews from 1 October, running 6 October to 11 November 2027). Directed by former National Theatre Deputy Artistic Director Clint Dyer with set design by Ti Green, Hansberry's 1959 classic follows three generations of the Younger family in Chicago as a life insurance payout tests their dreams, dignity, and resilience against systemic racism. Notably, Hansberry frequently cited Sean O'Casey as a foundational influence on her writing, making the play's Dublin debut a particularly resonant cultural moment. Alongside the run, the Gate will invest in artist development initiatives supporting Black Irish voices in theatre.

Before the mainstage season officially begins, Oscar-nominated actor Ciarán Hinds returns to the venue for four performances only in Gatecrashes: The Soldier's Tale (28 to 30 January 2027). Presented by the Fews Ensemble, led by violinist Joanne Quigley McParland, and directed by Emma Finnegan with contemporary dancer Emily Ayers, Igor Stravinsky's First World War Faustian fable blends chamber music, poetry, drama, and movement. The event launches Gatecrashes, a new strand of responsive, cross-disciplinary programming designed to open the Gate's doors to wider and younger audiences.

General tickets for the Gate Theatre's 2027 season go on sale Friday, 13 November 2026 at 12:00 PM via gatetheatre.ie and the Gate Theatre box office.

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