Review: DRACULA at The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

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Bram Stoker’s Count Dracula carries an extraordinary cultural afterlife. Between silver-screen bloodsuckers, campy parodies, the Twilight Team Edward versus Team Jacob debates, and theatrical incarnations ranging from The Lost Boys on Broadway to cult musical adaptations like Tanz der Vampire, any modern revival faces an immediate battle against generations of accumulated pop-culture baggage. Bringing this Gothic heavyweight back home to Dublin at The Gaiety Theatre ought to feel like a triumphant match, and there is certainly plenty to enjoy in writer-director Nick Lane’s production for Blackeyed Theatre and Verdant Productions.

The production delivers several genuine thrill beats. Pulse-pounding flashlight choreography, precise strobe sequences, and sudden, well-timed audio stingers create genuine shock moments that temporarily electrify the auditorium. The ensemble, featuring Maya-Nika Bewley, Pippa Caddick, David Chafer, Richard Keightley, Nicholas Prasad, and Harry Rundle, delivers earnest, grounded performances rather than descending into caricature. Fascinatingly, the show is often most engaging during its unexpected lighter moments, including a cheeky garlic joke that draws hearty chuckles. The script is not written as a satire, yet because Dracula has served as the foundation for so many parodies over the decades, these funny beats feel oddly natural and keep the audience warm.

However, the production ultimately falters in its visual and emotional execution. The scenery and costuming lean remarkably simple, giving the staging a basic, pared-back aesthetic that feels undersized for a grand venue like The Gaiety Theatre. Minimal costume differentiation makes rapid character switches difficult to track. Even key supernatural details, such as Dracula drinking blood to visibly age in reverse, fail to read clearly across the footlights.

While the actors work hard to maintain sincerity, the story's underlying emotional stakes end up feeling somewhat dry and distant. The staging struggles to generate sustained Gothic intimacy or romantic tension, leaving the narrative pacing feeling mundane between technical shock cues.

This production remains an enjoyable evening out that allows audiences to revel in the madness of a beloved horror mythos. Yet given the rich potential of Bram Stoker's source material and its deep Dublin heritage, this creature of the night needed significantly more visual flair and atmospheric bite to truly soar.

Dracula plays at The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin through November 7, 2026.

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