Review: CARMEN at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin

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Returning to Irish National Opera after its initial run, Paul Curran’s co-production of Carmen takes up residence at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre with a sharp vocal refresh. Re-staged by revival director Sarah Baxter, this mid-twentieth-century reimagining swaps a 19th-century Seville tobacco factory for large illuminated advertisement signs, a motorcycle, and rockabilly styling. Yet, unless a staging commits to a total thematic reinvention, these modern visual shifts serve primarily as an eye-catching backdrop for Bizet’s score. Under the baton of conductor Fergus Sheil, the Irish National Opera Orchestra and the combined force of the INO Chorus alongside a children's chorus keep the sprawling four-act score moving at a brisk, kinetic pace that prevents the lengthy evening from ever feeling sluggish.

The principal vocalists deliver a noticeable step up in quality from the company’s 2022 staging. Niamh O'Sullivan, who sang Mercédès in that earlier run, steps commandingly into the title role with a sharp dramatic attitude, asserting absolute ownership over Carmen’s path with a rich, grounded tone. Opposite her, Atalla Ayan’s Don José captures a desperate, unraveling dependency, while Stacey Alleaume brings a radiant vocal purity to Micaëla, grounding her scenes with a clear, aching need for José. Joining the central lineup, David Bizic delivers a standout performance as Escamillo. Costumed like Danny Zuko from Grease, Bizic delivers a physically and vocally dominant presence, thoroughly overpowering Ayan’s Don José during their physical confrontation in Act III. The wider company delivers strong dramatic acting across the board, backed by featured support from John Molloy, who turns in a commanding performance as Zuniga.

David Bizic (Escamillo) INO Carmen-Photo Ros Kavanagh

Where the direction stumbles is in its calibration of erotic tension. A compelling production of Carmen requires a pervasive underlying desire, but the staging frequently tilts into uncomfortable, unprovoked sexual harassment across the female ensemble. Positioning Carmen as a victim perpetually managing her own assault undercuts her fundamental power rather than enhancing it, coming across as intrusive and cringe-inducing rather than seductive.

This conceptual awkwardness extends to the domestic beats, repeating a moment that bothered me from the 2022 run. In Act I, when Micaëla delivers a kiss sent from Don José’s mother, she lands a prolonged, romantic French kiss on his lips. His immediate reaction is to reflect fondly on his mother, creating a beat that lands as deeply uncomfortable rather than emotionally resonant.

David Bizic (Escamillo) & Niamh O'Sullivan (Carmen) INO Carmen-Photo Ros Kavanagh

The production's most effective departure from tradition comes at the very end: rather than having Don José surrender to the guards after stabbing Carmen, he turns the blade on himself in a sudden murder-suicide, providing the staging with its single truly strong dramatic resolution. Ultimately, INO’s Carmen functions as a massive, well-executed mounting of a classic, bolstered by magnificent choral support and a lead vocal cast that marks a distinct improvement over 2022.

Carmen ran at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre through November 7, 2026.

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