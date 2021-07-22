Northern Ireland Opera Returns to Live Performances With LA BOHEME

Northern Ireland Opera announces the return of live opera performances with a unique and exhilarating new production of Puccini's La Bohème this September. The staging of one of the most loved and timeless masterpieces in the operatic canon marks Cameron Menzies' first production in front of live audiences since he joined Northern Ireland Opera as Artistic Director midway through the pandemic in February this year.

This bold new interpretation will be brought to life inside the iconic Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast across four evenings. A historic focal point in the city, this beautifully decayed church provides the perfect atmospheric backdrop to tell the story about a group of Bohemians who are all searching and desperately trying to find their way in life and love.

Cameron says: "The themes of youthful hope, the pursuit of connection, love and the very real and human desire for relationships, paired with some of the most stunning composition in the history of opera, seems to be what our audiences need right now both in terms of relevance and potency."

Of the venue Cameron adds: "We are so fortunate to be able to create this new socially-distanced production inside a building that has had a rather varied and bohemian existence of its own. I already feel that the power of the building and how it stands in its own slightly broken and faded beauty is the absolute perfect grasp to safely and lovingly hold this opera."

La Bohème is part of a surprising and varied launch programme selected by Cameron for 2021/22 and will lead Northern Ireland Opera into an exciting new era under his artistic direction. Cameron's award-winning career spans the worlds of opera, theatre, music theatre, cabaret and film-making.

Northern Ireland Opera is an award-winning national opera company, and widely acclaimed as one of the most exciting operatic start-ups in UK and Irish history. With a philosophy of artistic excellence and risk-taking, underpinned by a bold and imaginative approach to programming and productions.