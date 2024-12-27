Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; HAMILTON at Bord Gais Energy Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Fleur Mellor - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 36%

Jessie Thompson - THIS SOLUTION - Project Arts Centre 30%

Dylan Quinn - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 24%

Liza Barsksaya - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 10%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gillian Lennox - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 32%

Catherine Kodicek - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 21%

Joan O'Clery - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 11%

Katie Davenport - PETER PAN - Gate Theatre 8%

Conor Murphy - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 6%

Rosie McClelland - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 6%

Chiara Stephenson - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 5%

Katie Davenport - AUDREY OR SORROW - Abbey Theatre 5%

Marianne Parker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Elisabeth Gadsby - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Bord Gais Energy Theatre 66%

Brooke deRosa & Liza Barskaya - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 34%



Best Direction Of A Play

Emily Foran - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 30%

Jimmy Fay - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 23%

Louise Lowe - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 11%

Caroline Byrne - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 10%

Charlie Westenra - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 8%

Louise Lowe - HAMMAM - Abbey Theatre 6%

Emma Jordan - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 5%

Tom Creed - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 4%

Róisín McBrinn - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 4%



Best Ensemble

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 39%

AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 18%

THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 16%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 13%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 5%

THE LOVED ONES - Gate Theatre 5%

AUDREY OR SORROW - Abbey Theatre 4%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Jane Sheils - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 27%

Mary Tumelty - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 20%

Paul Keogan - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 13%

Ciaran Bagnall - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 11%

Mary Tumelty - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%

Sarah Jane Shiels - PETER PAN - Gate Theatre 8%

Sinéad McKenna - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 5%

Paul Keogan - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 4%

Ethan Rodda - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Conor Pelan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 78%

Ben England - COME AND SING MOZART'S REQUIEM TOUR - St Ann's Church Dawson Street Dublin 22%



Best Musical

HAMILTON - Bord Gais Energy Theatre 69%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 31%



Best Performer In A Play

Meghan Tyler - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 29%

Keith Singleton - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 14%

Andrea Irvine - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 13%

Sarah Morris - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 13%

Olwen Fouéré - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 7%

Maeve Fitzgerald - MAP OF ARGENTINA - Decadent Theatre 7%

Niamh Cusack - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 7%

Ronan Leahy - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 5%

Hugo Weaving - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 3%

Fanta Barrie - THE LOVED ONES - Gate Theatre 2%



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 28%

LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 27%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 11%

THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 10%

AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 10%

THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 4%

THE LOVED ONES - Gate Theatre 4%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 3%

THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 3%



Best Production of an Opera

EUGENE ONEGIN - Northern Ireland Opera 66%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 34%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tracey Lindsay - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 26%

Stuart Marshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 22%

Alyson Cummins - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 13%

Conor Murphy - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 10%

Ciaran Bagnall - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 8%

Paul Keogan - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 7%

Chiara Stephenson - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 7%

Colin Richmond - GRANIA - Abbey Theatre 4%

Elisabeth Gadsby - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 2%

Bob Wasson & Sean Silas - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stuart Robinson - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 26%

Ian Vennard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 23%

Sinead Diskin - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 13%

Carl Kennedy - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 11%

Sinéad Diskin - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 10%

Kate Marlais - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%

Stefan French and Jonny Edwards - PETER PAN - Gate Theatre 5%

Stefan Gregory - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Allison Harding - LITTLE WOMEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 32%

Patrick McBrearty - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 13%

Ghaliah Conroy - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 11%

Sean Kearns - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%

Abigail McGibbon - THE PILLOWMAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 7%

Molly Logan - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gate Theatre 7%

Kate Gilmore - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 5%

Maeve Fitzgerald - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 5%

Una Kavanagh - THE PULL OF THE STARS - Gate Theatre 5%

Imogen Doel - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Gate Theatre 3%

Helen Norton - THE LOVED ONES - Gate Theatre 2%

Julie Forsythe - THE PRESIDENT - Gate Theatre 2%

Brooke Iva Lohman - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Lyric Theatre, Belfast 57%

Gate Theatre, Dublin 26%

Axis Ballymun 11%

Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire 6%



Comments

