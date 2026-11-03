Ian Ruskin to Present MAGIC & LIGHTNING: INTO THE MIND OF NIKOLA TESLA at Kilkea Castle

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Kilkea Castle, the award-winning hotel resort and golf club, will host a special performance of Magic & Lightning: Into the Mind of Nikola Tesla on Sunday, November 15, 2026. This one night only event invites audiences to discover the extraordinary life, groundbreaking ideas and enduring legacy of one of history's most visionary inventors.

Nikola Tesla has been called many things including Wizard, Showman, Prophet, Charlatan, Magician and Father of the 20th Century. This play takes the audience on his extraordinary journey, as he explores ideas that could bring light, clean energy and a deeper understanding of Nature to all of mankind.

Written and performed by actor/playwright Ian Ruskin, this compelling one-man theatrical production brings Tesla to life through historic insight and moments of wonder. The 70-minute performance, followed by a Q&A, explores this often misunderstood inventor, the vision, determination and personal struggles behind his remarkable achievements. This multi-media production also offers an electrifying portrait of Tesla's relentless pursuit of the mysteries of the universe.

The performance will take place in the DeLacy Suite at Kilkea Castle, providing a distinctive and intimate setting for an evening of live theatre.

Ruskin trained at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and worked in repertory theatre, London's West End, television and film in the UK and Los Angeles. He has also developed a body of work focused on bringing forgotten heroes to life, individuals whose ideas, convictions and experiences have shaped society, including labor leader Harry Bridges and political thinker Thomas Paine.

The November 15 performance runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are priced from €17.50 to €25 and are available through Eventbrite.

Guests wishing to make a full evening of the occasion can also explore dinner and overnight accommodation packages at Kilkea Castle, combining the performance with dining and a stay at the estate.

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