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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

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2026 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards - Current Standings

Best Direction Of A Play

John Godber - DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 100%

Best Ensemble

DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 50%

LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 50%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Gadsby - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100%

Best New Play Or Musical

DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 86%

SHEEP! - The Mick Lally Theatre 14%

Best Performer In A Musical

Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100%

Best Performer In A Play

martha godber - DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 88%

Jenni Nikinmaa - SHEEP! - The Mick Lally Theatre 13%

Best Play

DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 100%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Niall McKeever - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Huxley - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Danielle James - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

CHLOE MCDONALD - DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 80%

Emilio Encinoso-Gil - DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 20%

Favorite Local Theatre

Smock Alley Theatre 83%

Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 17%

The race is on for the Ireland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Play 1 DO I LOVE YOU? Smock Alley Theatre 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smock Alley Theatre 83% 2 Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 17% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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