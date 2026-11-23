"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
First Standings Announced For 2026 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards - DO I LOVE YOU? Leads Best New Play Or Musical
Voting is open through December 31st.
The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.
Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards - Current Standings
Best Direction Of A Play
John Godber - DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 100%
Best Ensemble
DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 50%
LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 50%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joshua Gadsby - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100%
Best New Play Or Musical
DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 86%
SHEEP! - The Mick Lally Theatre 14%
Best Performer In A Musical
Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100%
Best Performer In A Play
martha godber - DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 88%
Jenni Nikinmaa - SHEEP! - The Mick Lally Theatre 13%
Best Play
DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 100%
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall McKeever - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100%
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Huxley - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100%
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Danielle James - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100%
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
CHLOE MCDONALD - DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 80%
Emilio Encinoso-Gil - DO I LOVE YOU? - Smock Alley Theatre 20%
Favorite Local Theatre
Smock Alley Theatre 83%
Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 17%
Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community!
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