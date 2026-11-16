"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Evelyn Grant and Cork Pops Orchestra to Present Concerts for Schools This November
The programme features Ode to Joy, Hallelujah Chorus and selections from MATILDA, with Emma-Sophia performing Naughty.
Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra will present their annual Concerts for Schools series at Cork City Hall from November 23–26, 2026, with performances scheduled daily at 10 a.m. and noon.
The long-running concert series introduces young audiences to orchestral music through a program featuring classical works, musical theatre selections, and contemporary compositions. Classroom resources are available to help students explore the music before and after attending the concerts.
This year's educational materials will also address developments in the music industry following the emergence of generative artificial intelligence, encouraging older students to consider the relationship between music, technology, and the arts.
The orchestra will be joined by guest performers Keith Hanley, Padraic di Fusco, violinist Anthony Iglody, and Emma Sophia.
The 2026 program includes Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," Charpentier's "Te Deum," Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus" from Messiah, Bill Whelan's Riverdance, and Rossini's "Galop" from William Tell.
Sixteen-year-old violinist Anthony Iglody will perform Paganini's "Cantabile," while 10-year-old Emma Sophia will perform "Naughty" from Matilda the Musical. Vocalist Keith Hanley will also perform selections including his latest composition.
The concerts will take place November 23–26 at Cork City Hall, with two performances each day at 10 a.m. and noon.
For additional information and classroom resources, visit www.corkpops.ie.
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