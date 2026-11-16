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Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra will present their annual Concerts for Schools series at Cork City Hall from November 23–26, 2026, with performances scheduled daily at 10 a.m. and noon.

The long-running concert series introduces young audiences to orchestral music through a program featuring classical works, musical theatre selections, and contemporary compositions. Classroom resources are available to help students explore the music before and after attending the concerts.

This year's educational materials will also address developments in the music industry following the emergence of generative artificial intelligence, encouraging older students to consider the relationship between music, technology, and the arts.

The orchestra will be joined by guest performers Keith Hanley, Padraic di Fusco, violinist Anthony Iglody, and Emma Sophia.

The 2026 program includes Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," Charpentier's "Te Deum," Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus" from Messiah, Bill Whelan's Riverdance, and Rossini's "Galop" from William Tell.

Sixteen-year-old violinist Anthony Iglody will perform Paganini's "Cantabile," while 10-year-old Emma Sophia will perform "Naughty" from Matilda the Musical. Vocalist Keith Hanley will also perform selections including his latest composition.

The concerts will take place November 23–26 at Cork City Hall, with two performances each day at 10 a.m. and noon.

For additional information and classroom resources, visit www.corkpops.ie.

The race is on for the Ireland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Play 1 DO I LOVE YOU? Smock Alley Theatre 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smock Alley Theatre 100% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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