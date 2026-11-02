Eileen Mulrooney to Open Solo Exhibition at South Tipperary Arts Centre

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November will mark the first solo exhibition from KCAT artist and Callan, Co Kilkenny resident, Eileen Mulrooney. STAC will work with KCAT once again for this exhibition. KCAT is a Multidisciplinary Art Centre, supporting artists and inclusive arts practices, and is part of Campbell Community Ireland.

Working mainly from photographs, Eileen's landscapes and portraits demonstrate a keen observation and communicate her emotional resonance with these places and people. She often takes a discrete approach to photography that may be borne from a somewhat shy approach to artmaking, where the capturing of source imagery occurs in private, and out of sight of others. The resulting paintings of her everyday surroundings and travels, from parked cars to farmyard animals and boats on the river, become vibrant tableaux, brimming with vitality and movement. Eileen works primarily in water- based oils, and sometimes in pencil, often exploring how the built environment and the natural world intersect.

Her paintings frequently capture evidence of human existence without directly portraying people. For example, the work Cuan House, Castle Street, Carrick-on-Suir (2022) depicts chairs placed around a garden table, giving a sense that people have only just moved off or are just about to arrive. Sometimes evidence of human existence is captured as though the artist is standing back at a distance. For example, rooftops are depicted in the middle ground of the painting, Ballytobin Area (2019), with the buildings almost hidden by well-manicured trees and hedges.

Eileen Mulrooney has been a member of KCAT studio since 2005 and has shown widely in Ireland and internationally.

This exhibition will be accompanied by a newly commissioned text by Kathy Tynan.

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