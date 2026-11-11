David Ireland's END TIMES to Have World Premiere at the Gate Theatre in Dublin

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Paines Plough and the Gate Theatre, Dublin will present the world premiere of End Times, a darkly comic and humane new play from award-winning playwright David Ireland (Ulster American, Cyprus Avenue). Directed by Paines Plough's Joint Artistic Director Katie Posner (Consumed, Strategic Love Play), End Times explores modern identity, inherited trauma, political paranoia, and the fragility of human connection in an increasingly fractured world. It will run at the Gate Theatre, Dublin from 16 February to 20 March 2027, with previews from Thursday 11 February.

End Times follows television star Glen Doherty, a successful actor from Belfast living in North London, as he prepares for a high-profile BBC podcast interview about his father's murder during the Troubles.

Joined by his young nephew Mark, a fervent Christian fundamentalist visiting from Northern Ireland and his wife Rachel, an actor navigating a career crisis, the stage is set for a low-key family reunion that quickly spirals out of control.

As political tensions, religious fervour, cultural anxieties, and personal grievances collide, long-simmering resentments bubble to the surface. When Ruth, our interviewer, finally arrives, the boundaries between public performance and private catastrophes implode.

End Times forces us to confront how global geopolitical divides mirror our most intimate personal reckonings, and questions how easy it is to move on from traumatic pasts and places. It is unapologetic, humane, and darkly comic.

End Times director and Paines Plough Joint Artistic Director Katie Posner said, “David Ireland is one of the most fearless and brilliantly funny playwrights writing today, and his ability to take us into the most uncomfortable corners of what it means to be human is admired the world over.

End Times asks us to confront the things we believe, the histories we inherit, and the lengths we go to defend them. At a time when the world feels increasingly divided, David challenges us to sit with the complexity, contradictions and uncomfortable truths that we often hold as human beings, while somehow making us laugh along the way.

It's a huge privilege for us at Paines Plough to bring this extraordinary play to life in Dublin, and especially at the Gate, with a brilliant team of artists. I can't wait for audiences to experience it.”

The creative team includes set design from Lizzie Clachan, costume design from Lara Campbell, lighting design from Richard Howell, sound design from Sinéad Diskin, with casting from Jessica Ronane CDG CSA. Casting to be announced.

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