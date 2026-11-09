DUBLIN THEATRE FESTIVAL 2026: Review: VISIONS, Abbey Theatre

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There is a distinct frustration in watching a production where brilliant acting is trapped in a framework that fails to hold together. In Eoghan Quinn’s Visions, receiving its world premiere on the Peacock Stage at the Abbey Theatre for Dublin Theatre Festival 2026, a magnificent five-member ensemble commits fully to a shape-shifting theatrical landscape. Yet despite their dedicated efforts, the production’s fragmented structure and elusive direction kept me at a persistent distance.

Set in the crumbling basement of a historic Dublin ballroom, the story follows Denise (Derbhle Crotty) frantically preparing an unready venue for an investor event hosted by tech founder Rob (Oliver Flitcroft). Standing in their way are Tadhg (Mark Lambert), a restoration worker protective of the room’s heritage, and Aimee (Lauren Larkin), a conservation officer wrestling with the building's potential. Suspended over them is an enormous 100kg crystal chandelier, serving as the central bone of contention.

The acting is the undisputed triumph of the evening. Lauren Larkin brings a captivating, subtle intelligence to Aimee, while Mark Lambert delivers a standout performance as Tadhg, capturing the quiet dignity and hidden sentimental weight of a man tied to the city’s past. Ghaliah Conroy commands the stage as the Reader, handling extensive spoken stage directions with precision. Together with Derbhle Crotty’s intensity and Oliver Flitcroft’s twitchy panic, the cast makes every scene worth watching.

Where director Claire O'Reilly’s production falters is in its narrative execution. Opening in a staged-reading mode that never quite registers as an effective "play within a play," the show shifts into dream-like visualization monologues and a chaotic third act. Katie Davenport’s set design features the impressive chandelier, but the surrounding stage never persuasively transforms into a ballroom or commercial venue.

Visions packs in big ideas about redevelopment and memory without offering the satirical punch or thematic clarity to make them land. The cast earns substantial credit for their craft, but the production's shifting forms kept the emotional core out of reach.

Visions runs at the Abbey Theatre (Peacock Stage) as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival 2026 through November 14th

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