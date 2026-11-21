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Step inside the intimate confines of Glass Mask Theatre on Dawson Street and the city outside immediately disappears. In The Last Pagans, a gripping gothic two-hander written by Stephen Jones and directed by Rex Ryan, two estranged former lovers reunite in a storm-beaten cottage on Ireland's western edge for a single night of reckoning. Rather than reaching for easy melodrama, the production lets memory, mortality, and unfinished business fill the room until every quiet glance carries real weight.

Designer Andrew Clancy transforms the compact room into a weathered, lived-in west-of-Ireland cottage that places the audience directly inside the domestic frame. Sitting mere feet from the hearth and table, viewers are pulled into a fly-on-the-wall proximity where every shift in posture, clink of a glass, or sudden silence feels palpable. Rex Ryan uses the tight quarters with disciplined restraint, pairing the bleak, storm-lashed atmosphere outside with the close, pressurized intimacy of the room to heighten the friction between two people who know each other's defenses all too well.

At the center of the evening are two deeply grounded performances from Eva-Jane Gaffney as Molly and Stephen Jones as Daniel. Gaffney captures Molly's sharp wit, guarded composure, and buried grief with remarkable clarity, revealing competing impulses through deliberate micro-pauses and subtle shifts in physical tension. Opposite her, Jones brings an unforced vulnerability and dry, self-deprecating humor to Daniel. Rather than playing the reunion as an immediate clash, both actors build a lived-in rhythm, trading sharp observational banter that gradually strips away years of avoidance.

As a playwright, Jones structures the night with patient precision. The opening stretches lean into dry humor and familiar sparring, establishing the warmth that once bound Molly and Daniel together before the conversation turns toward mortality, grief, and a past decision around reproductive choice that still shapes their lives. What makes the writing so compelling is its refusal to hand out easy moral verdicts or tidy resolutions. Both characters are given space to articulate their perspectives honestly, allowing humor and heartbreak to coexist without tipping into sentimentality.

By the time the night's reckoning reaches its final moments, The Last Pagans leaves a lingering ache that stays with you well after stepping back out onto Dawson Street. Anchored by fearless performances from Gaffney and Jones and assured, atmospheric direction from Ryan, it is an intimate, deeply moving piece of new Irish writing that demands to be seen.

The Last Pagans runs at Glass Mask Theatre, Dublin until December 5, 2026.

The race is on for the Ireland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Play 1 DO I LOVE YOU? Smock Alley Theatre 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smock Alley Theatre 83% 2 Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 17% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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