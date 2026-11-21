"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
DUBLIN 2026: Review: LOVE AND OTHER PROMISES, Bewley's Café Theatre
Colette Cullen's domestic two-hander at Bewley's Café Theatre packs too many life crises into a single hour.
Content Warning: Contains themes of breast cancer, parental grief, birth trauma, and mental health.
Living-room drama works best when it makes ordinary life newly revealing. Theatre should offer either a break from the mundane or reality reflected back with sharp insight and dramatic force. Watching Love and Other Promises at Bewley's Café Theatre feels less like shaped drama and more like having coffee with a friend recounting their life story, except the storytelling didn't work effectively enough to turn that familiarity into compelling theatre.
Written by Colette Cullen and directed by Iseult Golden, this 60-minute two-hander follows married couple Rachel (Emma Dargan-Reid) and Fiona (Kathy McGarry) across several years, from Rachel's affair and departure through divorce, co-parenting their three daughters (Freya, Jess, and Thea), and a possible reconciliation. Although the couple is LGBTQ+, their dynamic still follows familiar gendered domestic roles and conflicts, and the script does too little with that familiarity to feel fresh.
By packing so much into an hour, the play moves like a list of life crises without real escalation, and the emotions didn't power through. Rachel announces she has already packed to leave for Caroline, revealing a supposed Paris work trip was actually spent in an Airbnb in Bray. Later scenes rush through disputes over custody, selling the family home behind Fiona's back, and a missed school pickup while ignoring phone calls. Heavier threads arrive just as abruptly, including Rachel's frightening mammogram recall after losing her mother to breast cancer, childhood guilt over a missed final hug, and parenting struggles linked to the twins' difficult birth. Serious subjects like cancer and grief feel unearned because they are never given room to breathe.
The staging adds little theatrical momentum. Lisa Krugel's messy apartment set sits awkwardly against shifts across different homes and years, while minimal stage treatment and barely noticeable cues from lighting designer Colm Maher leave Iseult Golden's production lacking visual energy. Emma Dargan-Reid and Kathy McGarry give flat performances, visibly constrained by thin material on the page.
When both women's subsequent relationships end and a family trip sparks talk of starting anew, Fiona's refusal to make promises lands with little impact. Love and Other Promises reaches for too many heavy themes at once, leaving none of them space to become gripping theatre.
Love and Other Promises runs at Bewley's Café Theatre until November 28, 2026.
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