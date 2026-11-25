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Content advisory: Contains themes of suicide, financial distress, and threatened imprisonment.

Walking into the Gate Theatre, I felt as though I might be the only person in the room encountering It’s a Wonderful Life, the classic tale of a desperate man shown what his town would look like had he never been born, completely fresh. Beyond the familiar line about a bell ringing and an angel getting its wings, I knew almost nothing of the story. That unfamiliarity turned out to be a gift, allowing Mary Elliott Nelson’s stage adaptation, directed by Claire O’Reilly, to unfold without cinematic comparisons. Following her festive A Christmas Carol on this same stage last winter, O’Reilly leans into an openly Christmassy, playful, and sweet approach built around a resourceful "less is more" spirit. Overall, the warmth and charm of this stripped-back production win you over, even though its sweetness and fast pace keep George Bailey’s darkest hour from landing with full weight.

The first half builds George’s life through a clear, cumulative logic. Rather than framing him as a grand hero, the script charts a series of smaller, everyday sacrifices as he repeatedly sets aside his own ambitions to keep his family's business and town afloat. Paul Reid traces this narrowing of choices with convincing range, capturing the quiet frustration of a man whose generosity slowly boxes him in. Conor Corcoran, playing Young George on the night I attended, matches the adult cast with confident, unafraid energy.

That "less is more" craft runs right through how the show is made. A small multi-rolling company (Sheik Bah, Amy Macken, Ruth McGill, and Garry Mountaine) conjures an entire town with nimble, storybook energy. Shane Daniel Byrne brings welcome lightness as Clarence, the eager, slightly scattered angel hoping to earn his wings, though the comedy in his framing could be pushed further. Juliette Crosbie, however, anchors the evening as Mary. Playing her with a gentle softness that never feels passive, Crosbie delivers lovely vocals and radiates a warmth central to the show. (Seeing her step out of character after the curtain call for a grounded charity appeal only sharpened my appreciation of how completely she inhabited Mary.)

April Dalton’s design matches that same resourceful economy. Built around stairs and stepped platforms, the compact set uses compartments that open and pull out to reveal new places without clutter. Overhead, angel wings double as chandeliers, letting the heavenly and everyday worlds share the same space. Music stays just as intimate and shared across the room, carried by the piano as actors take turns playing, lending the storytelling steady momentum.

Where the production falters slightly is in its final turn. When a sudden financial disaster threatens George with ruin and arrest, Reid makes the accumulated pressures believable, yet the staging moves too quickly from endurance to sudden collapse. Similarly, Clarence’s tour of a world without George (a sequence carrying clear echoes of later butterfly-effect stories like Back to the Future) feels rushed, passing through each loss before the audience can sit with it.

While the bright holiday tone invites families, parents of very young children may want to weigh its themes of suicidal despair, violence, and housing insecurity. Still, O’Reilly’s staging works because its most persuasive expression of a wonderful life arrives not through magic, but in the final image of a community gathering around George, paying back every small act of care we have watched him give.

It’s a Wonderful Life runs at the Gate Theatre in Dublin until 10 January 2027.

The race is on for the Ireland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Play 1 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Lyric Theatre, Belfast 51% 2 DO I LOVE YOU? Smock Alley Theatre 17% 3 THE PLOUGH AND THE STARS Abbey Theatre, Dublin 11% 4 JUDY: END OF THE RAINBOW Gaiety Theatre, Dublin 9% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Gate Theatre, Dublin 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smock Alley Theatre 38% 2 Gate Theatre 13% 3 Abbey Theatre / Peacock 13% 4 Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 8% 5 Town Hall Theatre, Galway 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 46% 2 Molly Lynch - OKLAHOMA! Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin 25% 3 Conor Burke - GLEEK OF THE WEEK Glass Mask Theatre, Dublin 11% 4 Barry Keenan - THE WHITE HANDKERCHIEF Millennium Forum 7% 5 David James Whelan - OKLAHOMA! Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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