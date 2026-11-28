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Walking into The Substation felt like stumbling upon a secret. It is a Dublin Port space barely a ten-minute walk from my home, and I never knew it existed. Live Irish music greeted me as I walked in, and I settled in expecting an intimate, thrilling event. But the evening split in two. The music was wonderful, the acting was so weak that the two felt like they belonged to different shows, and I found myself yearning for the spoken sections to stop so the music could start again.

Written by Deirdre Kinahan and directed by Jim Culleton for SoFFt Productions and Meath County Council Arts Office, EXILE traces County Meath-born Fenian John Boyle O’Reilly’s journey from childhood and transportation to Western Australia to his escape and later life as an American journalist and advocate. Alongside cast members Mary Murray, Saramai Leech, and Jess Kavanagh, musicians Steve Wickham and Wayne Sheehy controlled the room with real skill, moving between instruments and giving the evening much of its momentum. Kavanagh, especially, saved the night; her echoes of the spoken text and her singing supplied the emotional charge that was missing elsewhere in the show, culminating in a "Come Workers" refrain. The most moving journey of the night happened in the songs, not the storytelling.

The issue is not O’Reilly’s life, but how it is written and delivered. Kinahan’s poetic script lacks the sharpness needed for so much history, making his radicalisation, punishment, and eventual freedom feel repetitive rather than urgent. Carrying much of the spoken account, Murray’s delivery was mainly loud (no need to shout in such an intimate space), very flat and monotonous, without any variation or need for it; the volume rose without adding emotional texture. Even a high-stakes shipboard escape, where shipmates stage a "man overboard" diversion while O’Reilly hides, generated little suspense for me.

While the site-specific port setting makes for a memorable arrival, the industrial architecture never becomes a dramatic engine once the show begins. Beyond a pre-show warning to mind the lighting, nothing made me feel this story of ships and exile needed to unfold inside this building.

EXILE runs at The Substation, Dublin Port, until 28 November 2026.

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