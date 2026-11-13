DUBLIN 2026: Feature: Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Unveils 2027 Season and €500,000 Sound Upgrade

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Dublin's live entertainment calendar for 2027 just got considerably louder, and sharper. Today at an exclusive launch in the Circle Club, General Manager Laura McGuigan and Head of Programming and Producing Stephen Faloon unveiled seven new headline productions for the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre's 2027 season, paired with a €500,000 investment in a state-of-the-art sound system.

For regular visitors to the Grand Canal Square auditorium, an audio upgrade of that scale is arguably just as exciting as the marquee names on the poster. Designed to improve acoustic clarity and immersion across every tier of the house, the new system arrives ahead of a programme packed with West End and Broadway transfers, homegrown producing ambitions, and festive spectacles.

Leading the new announcements is the 2027 Christmas production, the Irish premiere of Back to the Future: The Musical (17 November to 31 December 2027). Following five record-breaking years at London's Adelphi Theatre and a global audience exceeding 5.5 million, Bob Gale, Alan Silvestri, and Glen Ballard's stage adaptation brings John Rando's high-tech production to Dublin, complete with Chris Fisher's illusions and classic film tracks including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."

Before Marty McFly hits 88 miles per hour next winter, the Docklands venue is continuing its steady evolution as a producing house. Following the success of Little Shop of Horrors in 2025 and Oklahoma! earlier this year, the theatre will mount its third full in-house musical production with Frank Loesser's Guys and Dolls (24 April to 16 May 2027). Directed by CoisCéim co-founder David Bolger, who earned acclaim for his choreography on Oklahoma!, the staging will spotlight Irish creative and onstage talent in 1950s Manhattan.

"Our next in-house production, Guys and Dolls, marks another milestone in our evolution as a producing theatre and our commitment to creating work of our own," Stephen Faloon noted at today's launch.

Summer 2027 brings two of the most talked-about musicals of recent years to Dublin for the first time. Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin's eight-time Tony Award-winning Hadestown stops at the venue from 13 to 24 July 2027 as part of its inaugural UK and Ireland tour, blending New Orleans jazz and folk to intertwine the myths of Orpheus, Eurydice, Hades, and Persephone. A few weeks later, the Olivier and Tony Award-winning British hit Operation Mincemeat arrives from 17 to 21 August 2027, bringing its fast-paced, stranger-than-fiction World War II espionage comedy to Irish audiences.

Rounding out the seven new additions are Brenda Edwards and Paul Kerryson's UK and Ireland tour of Hairspray (10 to 14 August 2027), choreographed by Drew McOnie; Jamie Wilson Productions' return of Sister Act The Musical (26 October to 6 November 2027), starring Zoe Birkett as Deloris Van Cartier alongside Craig Revel Horwood and Paul Chuckle; and the State Ballet of Georgia's The Nutcracker (9 to 14 November 2027), featuring 60 dancers accompanied live by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

"We take great pride in our place within Ireland's cultural landscape and believe the 2027 line-up reflects our ambition to remain as strong as ever," said Laura McGuigan. "Our investment in the theatre's new sound system is another important demonstration of that commitment, ensuring that every performance is experienced to the highest possible standard."

These seven titles join an already busy 2027 slate at the venue. Previously announced highlights include Nōs by Ireland's National Dance Company Luail (8 to 9 January), Twelve Angry Men (9 to 13 February), Pride & Prejudice (Sort Of) (16 to 20 February), Singin' in the Rain (23 to 27 February), Cats (16 to 20 March), Irish National Opera's Turandot (4 to 10 April) alongside a Bryn Terfel gala concert (9 April), Six (13 to 17 April), Paranormal Activity (18 to 22 May), Dracula (26 May to 6 June), Grease (15 to 26 June), Chicago (29 June to 10 July), Jersey Boys (27 July to 7 August), the Irish premiere of Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical (24 August to 11 September), and Billy Elliot (14 September to 9 October).

Tickets for all seven newly announced productions go on sale Friday, 13 November 2026 at 9:00 AM via Ticketmaster and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre box office.

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