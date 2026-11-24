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Content Warning: Contains graphic violence, depictions of murder, and distressing psychological themes.

I am not usually drawn to horror. I watched The Silence of the Lambs as a child despite my parents warning me how graphic it was, and I have not seen it in full since. Arriving at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre relatively fresh to the story helped me follow the suspense rather than compare every beat to the 1991 film. Still, Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster are impossible to erase from memory, raising an immediate question: can a stage version step out of their shadow?

Written by Gina Gionfriddo and directed by Nikolai Foster, this adaptation goes back strictly to Thomas Harris's novel rather than the movie, which was off limits. Even so, the first act leans too close to imitation. Mollie Gallagher, as FBI trainee Clarice Starling, initially focuses so heavily on getting the familiar accent right that it gets in the way of showcasing her acting. Early on, the performances feel more concerned with sounding recognizable than building dramatic friction, though the thriller's underlying plot still pulls you forward.

After the interval, everything shifts. The characters stop feeling like echoes of a movie and become people in their own right. The quid pro quo exchanges between Starling and John Partridge's Dr. Hannibal Lecter turn into the evening's sharpest engine of suspense, leaving you waiting to see what personal truth he will demand next. Partridge's background as a dancer also pays off physically in Lecter's famous scene, making it well worth the wait. Meanwhile, Sam Jackson makes Buffalo Bill disturbing because his tension sits right between fragility and craziness, letting hurt exist alongside madness.

Grant Olding's music cues hold the pulse of the evening, tightening the pressure between scenes. Written setting cues keep the rapid location jumps clear, while Lecter's cage and restraints give his scenes strong visual focus. When a skinned body appears, it visibly looks like a prop yet still triggers a visceral shudder, a theatrical artifice that suits material this dark. By the second act, The Silence of the Lambs earns its grip on its own terms.

The Silence of the Lambs runs at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre until 28 November 2026.

The race is on for the Ireland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Play 1 DO I LOVE YOU? Smock Alley Theatre 75% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Lyric Theatre, Belfast 13% 3 THE PLOUGH AND THE STARS Abbey Theatre, Dublin 13% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smock Alley Theatre 71% 2 Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 29% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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