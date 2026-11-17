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Cork Opera House and University College Cork have announced that applications are now invited for their fourth Theatre Artist in Residence Programme, which is jointly funded by Cork Opera House and UCC.

The one-year bursary of €20k is aimed at providing an opportunity for a professional Theatre Artist to focus on their dedicated theatre practice alongside mentorship and support from Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO and Artistic Director of Cork Opera House, and Professor Jools Gilson, Head of Theatre in UCC. This residency invites applications from professional Theatre Artists practising in the areas of directing, devising, playwriting, designing for the stage (light, sound, costume), dramaturgy or other forms of performance creation in theatrical arts.

Jools Gilson, UCC's Professor of Creative Practice and Academic Director of the UCC-Cork Opera House partnership commented: “Our previous calls for a Theatre Artist in Residence have included an artist who identified as Autistic and an artist who has migrated or sought refuge in Ireland. We have made remarkable inroads into transforming thinking about neurodiversity and the arts, and providing opportunities to new members of our society both at UCC, Cork Opera House and further afield. We're very proud of this legacy, and excited to launch this next Call for the UCC - Cork Opera House Theatre Artist in Residence for 2027.”

Both institutions believe that celebrating and promoting diversity in the artists they work with are key to shaping a cultural sector that is inclusive, compelling and meaningful. This residency aims to provide a supportive and inspiring environment where the artist can freely explore their practice, share unique stories and deepen their relationship with the vibrant Irish theatre scene, particularly in relation to Cork.

CEO and Artistic Director of Cork Opera House - Eibhlín Gleeson said: “Cork Opera House is delighted to partner with UCC on this important initiative. With this Residency, we are committed to championing theatre making in our city. This is an exciting opportunity for a theatre artist to spend time working with us, which in turn offers Cork Opera House, in partnership with UCC, the chance to develop grass roots relationships with theatre artists in our region. This allows the institutions to learn and grow while supporting an artist with their development. We are looking forward to welcoming our next Theatre Artist in Residence following the success of this residency to date."

This Theatre Artist in Residence programme is one of the pillars of the Creating Together partnership between Cork Opera House and UCC. Funded jointly by Cork Opera House and the College of Arts, Celtic Studies and Social Science at UCC.

The residency runs from March 2027 to February 2028 and the closing date for applications is Friday, 8th January 2027. For more details and to apply, visit www.corkoperahouse.ie

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