Cast Set For TOORMORE Rehearsed Readings in Cork and Skibbereen

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Actress George Hanover will play Sophie Toscan du Plantier in the forthcoming rehearsed staged readings of Toormore, a new play written by Brendan Griffin and Patrick Talbot, inspired by true events. Cormac Costello will play the part of Man.

George Hanover is an award-winning Irish stage and screen actor. She played the lead role in her debut feature film The Randomer, written by Gerry Stembridge, earning Best Actress at the Toronto International Independent Film & Screenplay Festival. Her screen credits include Penny Dreadful and Fair City. Her theatre work includes BrokenCrow Theatre Company's Our Tethered Kin, which played at the Everyman and Abbey Theatre.

Cormac Costello's recent theatre credits include The Sound of Music and Macbeth at Cork Opera House, and Four Faced Liar at CAT. His screen credits include Fallout, No Tears, The Clinic and Fair City.

Produced by Patrick Talbot Productions and Featherbowl Theatre Company, Toormore is a portrait of French documentary filmmaker and writer Sophie Toscan du Plantier during her final visit to West Cork. Marking the 30th anniversary of her death, the play is a reconstruction of her final three days, told from her perspective.

The rehearsed staged readings will take place at Dance Firkin Crane, Cork, on Friday 27 November at 8pm, and the Town Hall, Skibbereen, on Sunday 6 December at 8pm. Both performances will be followed by a post-show discussion with the co-authors, Brendan Griffin and Patrick Talbot.

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