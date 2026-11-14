CORK 2026: Review: DISCO PIGS, The Everyman

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There is a particular kind of theatrical electricity when a production sweeps you straight into its current before you have even finished decoding the language. Returning to The Everyman in Cork thirty years after its 1996 premiere, Enda Walsh directs his own breakthrough two-hander, Disco Pigs, with a kinetic velocity that is at once exhilarating and genuinely difficult to follow. Walking in without having seen the film and knowing only the play’s broad outline, I found myself caught in a fascinating tension: losing large stretches of literal plot to the speed and density of the Cork vernacular, yet feeling the emotional and physical force of the production unmistakably.

That friction begins immediately. Pig (Séamus McLean Ross) and Runt (Aoise Meaney), born moments apart in the same hospital and raised as inseparable architects of their own private kingdom, burst out of the gate by staging their explosive birth story. During this opening sequence, a half-raised screen restricts the view of the performers’ faces. With Walsh’s rhythmic, fragmented dialect arriving at breakneck speed, missing those early facial cues made gaining an initial foothold tough. Throughout the performance, even with an Irish Sign Language interpreter (Ray Greene) present on stage, I found myself wishing for English text surtitles to catch more of the linguistic invention. In the foyer and out on the street afterward, I overheard a few younger and non-local theatregoers admitting they had struggled to follow the text, and mostly the accent, too.

Yet what slips past the ear is repeatedly rescued by the sheer physical and sensory drive of the staging. Katie Davenport gives the actors an open, uncluttered playing space that lets the drama breathe and accelerate, while Rob Moloney’s driving soundscape and Sarah Jane Shiels’s sharp lighting cues pull the audience directly into the chase. Rather than watching Pig and Runt’s seventeenth birthday night out from a safe distance, you feel like you are running beside them through karaoke bars and toward the Palace Disco. The contrast between the manic, sensory overload of the party sequences and the sudden, silent moments of reflection gives the evening its sharpest dramatic shape.

Even when individual lines blurred, Séamus McLean Ross and Aoise Meaney made the characters' volatile adolescence vivid. Their shared discovery of their bodies, emerging sexuality, and the unspoken question of what it means to exist separately give the two-hander its pulse. Meaney is particularly compelling in capturing Runt’s abrupt, recognisably teenage pivots: yielding to Pig’s posturing one second, going along with the game the next, and suddenly standing up for herself. Through those sharp behavioral shifts, the fracture in their co-dependent bubble becomes clear long before the night unravels into violence.

For me, much of the script's dark humor landed less as outright comedy and more as sharp social commentary on lower-class frustration and isolation, though missing beats of the dialect undoubtedly shaped that impression. Still, when the noise finally drops away and Runt stands alone by the River Lee at dawn, the emotional fallout is unmistakable. Disco Pigs was not an easy production to decode, but its raw momentum, committed performances, and unsentimental portrait of a friendship straining against adulthood make it impossible to dismiss, and harder still to forget.

Disco Pigs played at The Everyman, Cork from October 31 to November 14, 2026.

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