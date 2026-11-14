CORK 2026: Interview: BRIAN FENTON On The Everyman, Cork's Cultural Identity

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For Dublin theatregoers accustomed to having dozens of stages within walking distance, looking beyond the capital for a night at the theatre can sometimes slip off the radar. Yet, according to Brian Fenton, Executive Director and Joint CEO of The Everyman in Cork, one of Ireland's most compelling theatrical experiences is just a two-hour train ride away, followed by a five-minute walk into Cork's Victorian Quarter.

Stepping inside The Everyman is an immediate lesson in architectural warmth. Operating out of a 130-year-old late Victorian music hall, the venue proudly embraces its identity as a "people's palace." While its ornate auditorium looks genuinely opulent at first glance, the aesthetic holds a telling secret: the rich finish is painted brick rather than real gold. It is a fitting metaphor for a building that prizes accessible energy over elitist polish.

Under the joint leadership of Fenton and Artistic Director Des Kennedy, The Everyman is not trying to replicate Dublin's theatre scene or compete with it directly. Instead, it leans into a distinct second-city identity that Fenton describes as "louder, bolder, more dynamic." With a team of over 50 staff staging more than 170 events each year, the venue's stated ambition is clear: to stand as unquestionably the leading regional theatre in Ireland outside the capital.

That programming muscle relies on an intentional 50/50 split. Half of the calendar showcases visiting work, spanning stand-up comedy, live music, tribute acts, and touring opera and drama. Variety is baked directly into the building's DNA, honoring its historic roots as the Palace of Varieties by welcoming everything from contemporary dance and children's shows to Sunday Songbook matinees, dog-friendly film screenings, and Cork's beloved annual Christmas pantomime tradition.

The other half of the schedule sets The Everyman apart on the national landscape. As one of only a handful of venues outside Dublin employing a dedicated artistic director to produce original in-house work, the theatre actively generates its own slate of productions, including a recent staging of Mark Ravenhill's Pool (No Water), while keeping writers under commission to develop new plays for the years ahead.

That commitment to homegrown storytelling is anchored by Cork's deep cultural pride. As Fenton notes, Cork consistently "punches above its weight" when it comes to producing world-class artists, pointing to local alumni like Cillian Murphy, Fiona Shaw, Alison Oliver, Dónal Finn, and Chris Walley.

Few productions capture that lineage better than Disco Pigs. Written 30 years ago by Enda Walsh and famously launching Murphy's career, the play has returned to Cork for its anniversary, with Walsh directing the piece himself for the very first time. Set across Cork city, from the River Lee to local clubs, the production offers local audiences what Fenton likens to a "Globe Theatre" experience, seeing their own streets and vernacular reflected back at them on a grand stage.

While the anniversary staging has earned five-star acclaim and recognition from the Sunday Independent as one of the best pieces of theatre on an Irish stage this year, Fenton appreciates that the play refuses to play it safe. It is intentionally divisive: "too in your face" for some, and "the greatest piece of theater they’ve ever seen" for others.

Currently, The Everyman's loyal, returning audience splits roughly evenly between Cork city and Cork county. Expanding that reach to draw national theatregoers from Dublin and beyond, alongside connecting with visiting tourists and Cork's North American and European diaspora, is a major strategic priority. The venue is also preparing to build an international footprint, with plans underway to tour Everyman-made work outside Ireland for the first time.

Despite operating within a historic 19th-century footprint, Fenton emphasizes that The Everyman is "not standing still." Ultimately, regardless of whether a patron loves every artistic choice on stage, his goal for anyone stepping back out onto MacCurtain Street is simple: he wants audiences to feel welcomed into "the people's theater," and to leave feeling challenged and energized.

The Everyman is located at 15 MacCurtain Street, Cork. For upcoming season listings and tickets, visit everymancork.com.

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