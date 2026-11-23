"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ALL STARS – THE MUSIC OF ABBA Adds Ireland Dates to Tour
Samantha Mumba, Una Healy, Duncan James and Antony Costa will headline the ABBA tribute tour's Irish dates.
Irish dates have been added to the national tour of ALL STARS – The Music of ABBA. With Irish stars Samantha Mumba and Una Healy in the line-up, ALL STARS – The Music of ABBA has an extra special connection to Ireland as the tour heads across the Irish Sea for three dates across the island of Ireland.
The show will play at The Helix, Dublin on Thursday 15 April, Gleneagle Arena, Killarney on Friday 16 April and Millennium Forum Derry on Sunday 18 April. All performances will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 26 November.
ALL STARS – The Music of ABBA unites four iconic performers on one stage to celebrate the music of one of the greatest bands of all time.
Collectively, the pop supergroup have sold more than 30 million records worldwide, achieved four UK No.1 singles, three UK No.1 albums, recorded more than 29 UK Top 10 hits, won Brit Awards, earned numerous platinum-selling albums and performed to millions of fans across the globe.
In February 2027, for the very first time, Samantha Mumba, Duncan James and Antony Costa from Blue and Una Healy from The Saturdays join forces to perform the hits that have become the soundtrack to millions of lives.
Backed by an exceptional live band, the ultimate feel-good concert experience features hit after hit, including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Super Trouper, Fernando, Voulez-Vous, Take A Chance on Me, SOS, The Winner Takes It All and many more.
However you first fell in love with ABBA, ALL STARS – The Music of ABBA will have you falling in love all over again. This unforgettable celebration showcases the timeless music that has united generations of fans for more than 50 years.
Produced by Sisco Entertainment, ALL STARS – The Music of ABBA is directed by Scott Garnham & Simon Schofield and choreographed by Emma Rogers with arrangements by musical supervisor James Doughty.
Tour Dates
Fri 26th February Croydon Fairfield Halls
Sat 27th February Bradford Live
Thu 4th March Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Fri 5th March Aberdeen P & J Live (Hall C)
Sat 6th March Edinburgh EICC
Sun 7th March Edinburgh EICC
Wed 10th March Cheltenham Town Hall
Thu 11th March Manchester Palace Theatre
Sat 13th March Southend Cliffs Pavillion
Sun 14th March Birmingham ICC
Wed 24th March Blackpool Opera House
Fri 26th March Newcastle City Hall
Sat 27th March Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sun 28th March Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Thu 1st April Hull City Hall
Sat 3rd April Guildford G Live
Sun 4th April London Dominion Theatre
Wed 7th April Stevenage Gordon Craig Concert Hall
Thu 8th April Peterborough New Theatre
Fri 9th April Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Sun 11th April Southampton Mayflower
Thu 15th April Dublin The Helix
Fri 16th April Killarney Gleneagle Arena
Sun 18th April Derry Millennium Forum
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