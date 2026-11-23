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Irish dates have been added to the national tour of ALL STARS – The Music of ABBA. With Irish stars Samantha Mumba and Una Healy in the line-up, ALL STARS – The Music of ABBA has an extra special connection to Ireland as the tour heads across the Irish Sea for three dates across the island of Ireland.

The show will play at The Helix, Dublin on Thursday 15 April, Gleneagle Arena, Killarney on Friday 16 April and Millennium Forum Derry on Sunday 18 April. All performances will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 26 November.

ALL STARS – The Music of ABBA unites four iconic performers on one stage to celebrate the music of one of the greatest bands of all time.

Collectively, the pop supergroup have sold more than 30 million records worldwide, achieved four UK No.1 singles, three UK No.1 albums, recorded more than 29 UK Top 10 hits, won Brit Awards, earned numerous platinum-selling albums and performed to millions of fans across the globe.

In February 2027, for the very first time, Samantha Mumba, Duncan James and Antony Costa from Blue and Una Healy from The Saturdays join forces to perform the hits that have become the soundtrack to millions of lives.

Backed by an exceptional live band, the ultimate feel-good concert experience features hit after hit, including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Super Trouper, Fernando, Voulez-Vous, Take A Chance on Me, SOS, The Winner Takes It All and many more.

However you first fell in love with ABBA, ALL STARS – The Music of ABBA will have you falling in love all over again. This unforgettable celebration showcases the timeless music that has united generations of fans for more than 50 years.

Produced by Sisco Entertainment, ALL STARS – The Music of ABBA is directed by Scott Garnham & Simon Schofield and choreographed by Emma Rogers with arrangements by musical supervisor James Doughty.

Tour Dates

Fri 26th February Croydon Fairfield Halls

Sat 27th February Bradford Live

Thu 4th March Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Fri 5th March Aberdeen P & J Live (Hall C)

Sat 6th March Edinburgh EICC

Sun 7th March Edinburgh EICC

Wed 10th March Cheltenham Town Hall

Thu 11th March Manchester Palace Theatre

Sat 13th March Southend Cliffs Pavillion

Sun 14th March Birmingham ICC

Wed 24th March Blackpool Opera House

Fri 26th March Newcastle City Hall

Sat 27th March Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sun 28th March Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Thu 1st April Hull City Hall

Sat 3rd April Guildford G Live

Sun 4th April London Dominion Theatre

Wed 7th April Stevenage Gordon Craig Concert Hall

Thu 8th April Peterborough New Theatre

Fri 9th April Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Sun 11th April Southampton Mayflower

Thu 15th April Dublin The Helix

Fri 16th April Killarney Gleneagle Arena

Sun 18th April Derry Millennium Forum

The race is on for the Ireland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Play 1 DO I LOVE YOU? Smock Alley Theatre 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smock Alley Theatre 83% 2 Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 17% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Riain Cash - LOURDES! THE MUSICAL 100% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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