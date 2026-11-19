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The Irish Association of Youth Orchestras will present the 31st Festival of Youth Orchestras taking place on Saturday, 6 February 2027 at the National Concert Hall, Dublin. The festival offers the opportunity to experience the energy of almost 500 of Ireland's young orchestral musicians across two performances as they bring classical masterpieces, traditional Irish music, exciting new compositions and a world premiere to audiences of all ages.

Speaking on the festival, Maebh Lehane, Programmes Manager says “We are delighted to welcome nearly 500 young musicians to IAYO's 31st Festival of Youth Orchestras in February 2027, celebrating the energy and creativity of Ireland's next generation of musicians.

What makes this Festival particularly special is its commitment to youth participation at every level. Not only does it provide young people from across Ireland with the opportunity to perform on a national stage, but it is also organised and delivered behind the scenes by young people themselves through IAYO's Young Managers Programme. The Festival is a remarkable celebration of young musicianship, collaboration and the contribution of young people to Ireland's musical life.”

A highlight of this year's festival will be the world premiere of a new commission by Dr Marion Ingoldsby. Supported by an IAYO Collaboration Grant in 2026, young musicians from SETU Music School, Kiltra Music School and Rockwell Music Academy will come together to celebrate the joy of collaborative music-making, working together on a new composition 'Divertimento' by renowned Irish composer Dr Marion Ingoldsby which involved young players in the composition process.

The programme will also feature compositions and arrangements by Youth Orchestra Members. Members of Nós Nua Folk Youth Orchestra will perform The Sweet Suite, facilitated and arranged by Dr Ryan Molloy and Fergal Scahill. The orchestra is a collaboration between Music Generation Louth and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Eireann in the NE region based out of the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol. Membership is drawn from young musicians from counties Louth, Meath, Dublin, Armagh, Down, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Cavan and Monaghan with backgrounds in classical and traditional music.

Also performing this year is Ireland's only student-run orchestra perform, Trinity Orchestra, who bring a fresh and energetic approach to orchestral music. Blending the power and tradition of a classical symphony orchestra with the creativity of a student-led ensemble, their dynamic performances span everything from Bach to Bowie. Having captivated audiences at major festivals including Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit and All Together Now, Trinity Orchestra promises a unique celebration of contemporary orchestral performance.

A welcoming, all-ages event, the Festival offers a wonderful opportunity for families and audiences of all generations to enjoy orchestral music together, with tickets starting from €7.50 for children and family tickets available for just €45.

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