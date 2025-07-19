Video: Amy Poehler and Cole Escola Share Theatre Banter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a recent episode of Good Hang, comedian Amy Poehler sat down with newly minted Tony Award winner Cole Escola for a lively conversation about acting, theater, and their career milestone. The pair discussed Escola’s journey to Broadway success and the surreal nature of awards season.

Poehler praised Escola’s uninhibited performance style and enthusiasm for the stage, stating, “Cole Escola just feels so lucky that they get to play.” Escola, in turn, reflected on their Tony win with humility and humor, expressing gratitude and jokingly adding that they mostly just want “to party.” The interview offered both heartfelt insight and playful banter, highlighting Escola’s rising prominence in the theater world.

Cole Escola recently won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play. Known for their eccentric humor and bold stage presence, Escola's performance was praised for its originality and emotional depth.