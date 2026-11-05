UK Playwright Waleed Akhtar Wins Hermitage Major Theater Award

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Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced that UK-based Olivier Award-winning playwright and actor Waleed Akhtar has been selected as the seventh recipient of the Hermitage Major Theater Award (HMTA). This jury-selected prize, established by the Hermitage in 2021 with generous support from Flora Major and the Kutya Major Foundation, offers one of the largest nonprofit theater commissions in the United States and the United Kingdom. Akhtar will receive a cash prize of $35,000 USD, as well as a residency at the Hermitage (Manasota Key, Florida) and a developmental workshop in a major arts capital – which for this commission will be London in late 2028.

Waleed Akhtar is an award-winning writer and actor. He won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater for his play The P Word, and Most Promising Playwright at The Off West End Awards for Kabul Goes Pop: Music Television Afghanistan. His audio drama Mrs. Bibi was nominated for Best Play at the Tinniswood Award. He is also a recipient of a MGC Futures bursary, the Peggy Ramsey Foundation / Film 4 Playwrights' Scheme, and was selected for the BBC Spotlight initiative. He has written for The Road Trip for Paramount+, and his short Lost Paradise was produced by the UK Film Council and played in festivals across Europe. In addition to his theatrical work, Akhtar is currently in development on several TV projects and has commissions.

“I definitely thought it was a phishing scam when I received an email saying I'd made the list of finalists for a major award with a secret panel,” said 2026 HMTA winner Waleed Akhtar. “And here I am overwhelmed and so grateful at receiving the Hermitage Major Theater Award. I am beyond excited to have been chosen by such an amazing panel to create a whole new piece of work. And also now kind of wishing I'd responded to the email from that Nigerian Prince, too!”

“This is the second time this Hermitage commission has been presented to an artist in the United Kingdom,” added Andy Sandberg. “With a goal of bringing this initiative to London, we selected a committee of preeminent arts leaders in the U.K. who identified four outstanding playwrights among a wealth of worthy theatrical talent, further expanding the international reach and impact of the Hermitage and this initiative.”

The Hermitage Major Theater Award (HMTA) was established in 2021 to recognize a playwright or theater artist with a $35,000 commission to create a new, original, and impactful piece of theater. Three distinguished finalists for the seventh Hermitage Major Theater Award include Olivier Award nominee Mohamed-Zain Dada, Azuka Oforka, and Sarah Power. Each finalist has been awarded a Hermitage residency and Fellowship, in addition to a cash prize of $1,500 USD.

HMTA winners and finalists are nominated and selected by a committee of visionary and forward-thinking artistic leaders. The 2026 HMTA Award Committee included Dominic Cooke, Artistic Director of the Almeida Theatre; Lynette Linton, former Artistic Director of the Bush Theatre and a BAFTA-nominated director; and Tim Sheader, Artistic Director and Joint CEO of The Donmar Warehouse.

“Waleed dazzled us with a thrilling proposal that combines a culturally specific experience with universal scope,” said Dominic Cooke. “Having long admired his previous work for its courage, honesty, and humor, I am excited to see how he will use the generous support of the Hermitage.”

“What a pleasure it has been to be a part of this process, and be able to champion such wonderful playwrights,” added Lynette Linton. “All four finalists are such talented artists, and I am thrilled for Waleed. He is an exceptional artist, and his proposal was so exciting. I can't wait to see this play arrive on the page with Hermitage's support.”

“What an absolute pleasure to celebrate the work of Waleed, and to be able to offer him this opportunity to think, imagine, and write,” said Tim Sheader. “As a major voice on our stages, Waleed's ambition, wit, and curiosity intersect to make entertaining and provoking work, and this award creates critical time and space to allow artists like him to be their best selves.”

“Amidst four extraordinary and deserving finalists, Waleed Akhtar confirmed himself to be a passionate theater artist who impressed us all with his compelling and inspiring proposal,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “We are honored to support Waleed as he creates this ambitious and inventive new play. I must thank our brilliant and dedicated Award Committee – Dominic Cooke, Lynette Linton, and Tim Sheader – for their passion, intelligence, and care throughout this process. I also want to congratulate Mohamed-Zain Dada, Azuka Oforka, and Sarah Power, each of whom are exceptional playwrights with bold voices and thrilling ideas.”

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