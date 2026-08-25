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The Prince Fellowship, in association with Columbia University School of the Arts, has announced that Timothy Bloom has received The Prince Fellowship and Chase Parker has received The Prince/TTLP Fellowship. The Prince Fellowship, formerly known as The T. Fellowship, was renamed in 2021 to honor the extraordinary work of producer, director and T. Fellowship founder Harold Prince. Prince created the program to usher in the next generation of creative producers. Selected fellows receive a stipend of $10,000, a $20,000 budget for the development of a new theatrical production, access to courses in Columbia's MFA Theatre Management & Producing Program, and mentorship from prominent producers and industry specialists.

The 2026 Prince Fellowship year will run from September 2026 through August 2027.

2026 marks the sixth year that The Prince/TTLP Fellow is funded through its partnership with The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP), a nonprofit working to install BIPOC leadership in commercial theatre through paid fellowships. TTLP founding members are producers Travis Lemont Ballenger, Barbara Broccoli, Patrick Daly, Alecia Parker, and Lia Vollack.

Fellows also have access to an advisory group of industry specialists who share their expertise and perspective and complement the mentorship and academic curriculum. The Advisors group includes Victoria Bailey, Christopher Burney, Lisa Dawn Cave, Nina Essman, Kamilah Forbes, Robert Fried, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Brian Moreland, Julio Peterson, Natasha Sinha, Donna Walker-Kuhne, Schele Williams, and Kumiko Yoshii.

The Fellowship was founded in 2005. Shortly thereafter, Orin Wolf and John Pinckard were awarded the first two T. Fellowships in 2006, followed by Aaron Glick (2013), Jen Hoguet (2015), Christopher Maring (2016), Allison Bressi (2017), Rachel Sussman (2018), Ben Holtzman (2019), Osh Ghanimah (2021), Lawryn Lacroix (2021), Jamila Ponton Bragg (2022), Cynthia Dorsey (2022), Yes Haven (2023), Maxwell Beer (2023), George Strus (2024), Eric Emauni (2024), and Giuliana Carullo (2025) and Miranda Gohh (2025).

The Prince Fellowship is managed by Co-Directors Steven Chaikelson (Head of the MFA Theatre Management & Producing Program at the Columbia University School of the Arts), Aaron Glick (Producer, Former T. Fellow), and Rachel Sussman (Producer, Former T. Fellow).

Multiple Prince Fellowship projects were produced in the past season, including: Yes Haven's project Trophy Boys produced by MCC Theater; George Strus' project Bigfoot! presented in association with Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center Stage (i); and Maxwell Beer's project Marcel on the Train produced by Classic Stage Company.

ABOUT THE FELLOWS

Timothy Bloom is a producer based in New York City. Previous credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, All In: Comedy About Love, Merrily We Roll Along, and Gutenberg! The Musical! on Broadway, Ceilidh! in Baltimore, and Next to Normal on London's West End. He is proud to have worked as an associate on Purpose, Kimberly Akimbo, and Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog Underdog on Broadway. Tim was recognized in Forbes' 2025 30 Under 30 list for Hollywood and Entertainment. He is an alumnus of The University of Pennsylvania and Camp Winnebago.

CHASE PARKER is a creative producer who puts artists first and builds audiences around bold, resonant stories that push boundaries. He currently serves on the producing team at Seaview, where his producing credits include The Fear of 13, starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, TRU, starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson and directed by Rob Ashford, Prince Faggot, and the upcoming revival of Spring Awakening, directed by Danya Taymor being presented at Studio Seaview this fall. He is an alum of the Broadway League Fellow program and a former Producing Fellow with the Black Theatre Coalition. Chase is also a proud alum of The University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a BBA from the McCombs School of Business and a BA in Theatre.







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