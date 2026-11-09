The Town Hall Names Keeshon Morrow Director of Education and Engagement

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Town Hall has named Keeshon Morrow as their new Director of Education and Engagement. Morrow is an accomplished educational leader, theatre educator, and arts advocate with more than a decade of experience advancing instructional excellence, student achievement, and equitable access to arts education. He has expanded the educational programs at The Town Hall and will oversee their existing partnerships and new pilot programs, including Black History Beyond; Town Meeting: Next Gen; and The Town Hall Theatre Tour: The Future of Theatre.

In addition to their expansive education and community outreach programs, the historic venue has played host to countless cultural and musical milestones over the last century and has welcomed some of the most influential artists, activists, thinkers, and cultural moments to the historic stage. Their mission is to bring New Yorkers together through culture, conversation, civic discussion, and live performance.

This Fall, The Town Hall will continue its popular TOWN HALL CAFÉ on Wednesday, November 18, where the public will be invited to enjoy vibrant conversation, guided tours at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM, and an intimate live performance by NYC-based pop artist Eleri Ward who will perform for free in the Lounge. Free Buunni coffee will be served in one of New York City's most treasured cultural landmarks and The Drama Bookshop will host a pop-up shop that morning.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP since it will help the organizers plan accordingly but no RSVP is required to enjoy the Town Hall Café on November. 18. The first 100 people to RSVP for the next cafe will receive a branded mug. RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/town-hall-cafe-tickets-2003972647133.

(Director of Education and Engagement) is an accomplished educational leader, theatre educator, and arts advocate with more than a decade of experience advancing instructional excellence, student achievement, and equitable access to arts education. After serving the students and faculty of Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts since 2011 as a teacher, mentor, arts department leader, and Assistant Principal, he is excited to begin a new chapter as Director of Education and Engagement at The Town Hall. Keeshon holds a Master of Science in Education in Educational Theatre from The City College of New York and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from Otterbein University and has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Otterbein University Alumni Rising Star Award, the Arthur Miller Foundation Excellence in Arts Education Award, and the Broadway League Apple Educator Award.







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming