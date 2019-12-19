The Theatre Podcast With Alan Presents Episode With Hochman

This hrooklyn native, Will Hochman is currently co-starring in one of the biggest plays on Broadway alongside Mary Louise Parker. Time Magazine says his performance in The Sound Inside is one of the top 10 theatre performances of 2019.

In this episode, Will discusses how he found acting later in life, with taking his first acting class his junior year of college. He also talks about his first jobs outside of college learning different parts of the business, from background work and MFA plays to being an AD. He has a tenacity and willingness to learn that we could take after.

This episode covers

What it was like growing up in Brooklyn, and how he found his way into the world of performing after obtaining a degree in economics

The behind the scenes of the rehearsal process for The Sound Inside and working with the award winning team of Mary Louise Parker, Adam Rapp, and David Cromer

How he and his family approached acting as starting a small business

What he is looking forward to working on in the future

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:

The Theatre Podcast is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.







