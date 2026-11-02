The Shubert Organization Opens Applications for 2027 Artistic Circle for Mid-Career Producers

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The Shubert Organization has announced that applications are now open for the Artistic Circle’s 2027 cohort on the Artistic Circle page on Shubert.nyc.

As part of its commitment to diversifying the commercial American theatre landscape, Shubert founded the Artistic Circle in 2021 to put its resources and relationships in the hands of mid-career producers who are building new work for the commercial theatre.

To date, the program has fostered 11 producers who continue to build the future of the industry, producing and co-producing acclaimed work such as Oh, Mary!, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Proof, Suffs, Cabaret, Gypsy, Illinoise, Just in Time, and Titanique. Along the way, they have earned Tony Award nominations, Obie Awards, and Drama Desk Awards. For more information about the current and previous members of the Artistic Circle, click here.

The value of the Artistic Circle lies in how closely Shubert works with the producers we invite in. There is no curriculum and no standard-issue course of study. Because of the program’s intimate nature, each cycle is built around the people admitted and the productions they carry through the door.

Program Overview

Shubert provides support, shaped to the Artistic Circle cohort and their projects, which may include:

Access to office space

Intimate networking opportunities

Panels and roundtables with industry experts

1-on-1 consultations with appointed mentors

Underwriting of development expenses

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered for the 2027 Artistic Circle:

An active commercial project in development. Applicants must be currently developing a production intended for a commercial run or with commercial aspirations. Applicants without a production in hand cannot be considered.

Demonstrated professional experience raising capital. Applicants must have prior, verifiable experience raising investment capital, enhancement funds, or production capitalization for theatrical work. Broadway and Off-Broadway credits are not required. The Artistic Circle will give equal consideration to experience in other markets and to producers whose body of work sits outside the commercial sphere entirely, provided it demonstrates financial responsibility at a comparable scale - productions mounted under Actors' Equity's Showcase Code, Mini Agreement, or Small Professional Theatre Agreement, or work of similar size and complexity, offer a useful benchmark.

Presence in New York City. The Artistic Circle convenes in person at The Shubert Organization’s executive offices no fewer than three times monthly. Applicants must be based in New York City or within reasonable travel distance.



Beyond these requirements, preference will be given to applicants who can articulate with specificity what the support of The Shubert Organization would make possible for their production, i.e. which resources their project requires, and what has kept that work out of reach.

How To Apply

Applicants must submit all required materials no later than January 1, 2027. For a complete list of required materials, click here. To access the submission portal, click here.

All applicant criteria, requirements, and submission details can be found on the Artistic Circle page on Shubert.nyc. Questions regarding the Artistic Circle application process can be directed to ArtisticCircle@shubertorg.com.

The new Artistic Circle members will be announced in early 2027.







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