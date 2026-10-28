The Drama League Celebrates a New Generation of Theater Leadership at Their Drama at the Disco Gala

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On October 19, 2026, the third annual Drama at the Disco marked an exciting milestone for The Drama League, bringing together theater enthusiasts, industry leaders, and emerging professionals to celebrate the power of the performing arts and invest in the future of American theater. The Drama League’s inaugural 2026–2027 cohort of NextGen Theater Leaders hosted the event, which celebrated the importance of building bridges between established theater professionals and emerging voices from across the arts, business, entertainment, and creative industries.

The cohort includes Matt Barbey, John Bautista, Shannon Behrens, Jonathan Castanien, Kate Coffey, Rachel Cox, Nia Fraser, Chloé Gingrich-Howling, Sarah Yejin Hahm, Lauren Haslett, Zachary Hausman, Flora Huang, Jodi Innerfield, Kendra Jain, Matthew Krauss, Julianna McGuirl, Izzy Ochoki, Devi Peot, Frankie Ramirez, Maria Sauer, and Dylan Tashjian. Their participation represents an important investment in The Drama League's future, bringing fresh perspectives, new professional networks, and emerging leadership to an organization with a distinguished history of supporting theatrical artists.

The initiative also reflects the value of connecting early-career professionals with The Drama League’s seasoned Board of Directors. Many board members are accomplished Broadway professionals, while others are senior business leaders whose passion for theater and dedication to its future inform their service. Together, they provide a powerful combination of artistic expertise, institutional knowledge, business acumen, and mentorship. The NextGen Theater Leaders initiative creates opportunities for these generations to learn from one another, strengthen relationships, and help ensure that the theater community continues to evolve.

The Drama League’s leadership includes President Bonnie Comley, now in her fifth year as president and her seventeenth year on the board; Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks; and Executive Director Bevin Ross. The board’s officers also include Vice Presidents Kumiko Yoshii, Sarah Hutton, Mary Jain, and Darin Oduyoye; Secretary Irene Gandy; and Treasurer Trish Chambers. Additional board members are Elena Araoz, Sydney Beers, Estefanía Fadul, Dana Harrel, Una Jackman, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Anne Kauffman, Gwynn MacDonald, Michelle Martello, Arthur Pober, Frederic J. Siegel, and Panney Wei. This accomplished group brings a breadth of experience and a shared commitment to sustaining the theatrical ecosystem.

Gala proceeds will support The Directors Project, The Drama League’s signature initiative dedicated to developing, advancing, and championing stage directors. Through professional development, mentorship, artistic opportunities, and community-building, the project helps directors at different career stages strengthen their craft, expand their networks, and bring ambitious theatrical visions to life. By investing in directors, The Drama League supports the artists whose creative leadership shapes productions, guides collaborators, and helps define the future of the stage.

This year’s gala was co-chaired by Una Jackman, Mary Jain and Thomas M. Neff and honored legendary theatrical producer Tom Kirdahy. Performances for the evening were by Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, and Nichelle Lewis. Founded to advance the art and craft of stage directing, The Drama League works to build a more vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable theater community. Its programs champion directors, nurture emerging talent, and connect artists with the resources and relationships they need to thrive.

With Drama at the Disco and its inaugural gala, The Drama League celebrated more than a successful gathering. It affirmed a vision for the future, one in which experienced leaders and rising professionals work together to sustain artistic excellence, expand opportunity, and ensure that theater continues to inspire generations to come.

Photos by Rob Rich/ Society Allure & Catalin Stelian @stelianmedia

Alex Timbers & Lear deBessonnet

Drama at the Disco on the dance floor

Tom Kirdahy

Frederic Siegel, Bevin Ross, Bonnie Comley, Mary Jain, Tom Kirdahy, Una Jackman,

Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, Michelle Martello, Trish Chambers, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis,

Tom Kirdahy, Brandon Uranowitz

Jon Richardson & Tom Kirdahy

TKP Team: Riza Takahashi, Santino DeAngelo, Hannah Vickery, Tom Kirdahy,

Sam Myers & Richard Brighi

Tom Kirdahy & Una Jackman

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 08 Hrs 02 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone