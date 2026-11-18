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Saturn Returns, a new collective of ten New York City playwrights, is building a collaborative model for producing new plays outside traditional institutional structures. Inspired by pioneering playwright-led companies 13P and Orbiter 3, Saturn Returns will produce each member's work while building a co-operative model for independent theater making over the next three to five years before intentionally disbanding.

The group includes three Clubbed Thumb writers group alumni, a New Dramatists Fellow, three Rattlestick Van Lier New Voices Fellows, a MacDowell Fellow, a Princess Grace Award Winner, a Paula Vogel Playwriting Prize Award Winner, and the current Page 73 Playwriting Fellow.

Yet none has received an Off-Broadway debut. Rather than compete for limited production opportunities, the playwrights are pooling their skills, resources, and networks to produce one another's work.

The playwrights in Saturn Returns are: Carolina Đỗ, Sarah Galante, Alyssa Haddad-Chin, Marissa Joyce Stamps, Adin Lenahan, Diana Ly, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, kanishk pandey, Camille Simone Thomas, and May Treuhaft-Ali.

Over the next nine months, Saturn Returns will host readings and workshops across multiple New York City boroughs, introducing its members and their work to new audiences ahead of its inaugural season, planned for 2027-28.

Saturn Returns is supported by an advisory board of artists and theater-makers who bring a wealth of experience in new play development and independent theater production. The board includes César Alvarez (composer/lyricist/playwright), Susan Bernfield (founder and Artistic Director/Producer of New Georges), Theresa Buchheister (former Artistic Director of The Brick, former Artistic Director and founder of Exponential Festival, Artistic Director and founder of Title:Point), Yang-Yang Chen (Director of Strategy and Culture at 321 Management) Rinne B. Groff (playwright and founding member of Elevator Repair Service), David Herskovits (founding artistic director of Target Margin), James Ijames (Orbiter 3 original member and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright), Elz Cuya Jones (Executive Director of Broadway Advocacy Coalition), Erica Laird (Producing Director of the american vicarious), Jaynie Saunders Tiller (Executive Director/Producer of New Georges), and Lucy Thurber (playwright and 13P original member)

'Rather than wait for the permission of an institution, we are excited to build a co-operative model of theater making, focused on resource sharing, and building community with each other to produce our own work.' - Saturn Returns

'I'm so inspired by these young playwrights who are showing a way forward for our art form. While we experience so much austerity and collapse in the theater world, it is inspiring to see young artists taking the reins, and building the resources to create work on their own terms. The overlapping cataclysms of this moment have shown us the importance of bringing people together in physical space to experience liveness. I'm so hopeful whenever I see young artists making that happen. I cannot wait to see what this incredible group of playwrights create." - César Alvarez, playwright/composer and Saturn Returns Advisory Board Member

'Playwrights up and producing their own plays these days: totally the way to go, so smart! Smarter still to do it in a group, like these marvelous 10: support each others' processes, build audience and community, become a productive and necessary counter to all the current theatrical unease.' - Susan Bernfield, Artistic Director of New Georges and Saturn Returns Advisory Board Member

Saturn Returns is fiscally sponsored by Counterpart fka The Field. They are currently fundraising for the first official season and upcoming reading series. To support their endeavor, please visit:

FUNDRAISING LINK: https://app.thefield.org/home/donation/general/659269/0

WEBSITE: https://www.saturnreturns.nyc

SATURN RETURNS INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/saturnreturnsnyc/

Bios Of Playwrights

Alyssa Haddad-Chin (she/her) is a Bay Ridge Brooklyn-based, Lebanese American playwright, producer, educator, and arts facilitator from Upstate, NY. She is the recipient of the 2025 American Blues Theater Blue Ink Award for Playwriting. Currently, she is a member of the New Georges Jam and an official selection for Orlando Shakes PlayFest. Her work has been developed with NYTW, Clubbed Thumb, Playwrights Realm, Mercury Store, Denver Center, Keen Company, Premiere Stages at Kean, The People's Theatre, Target Margin Theater, B Street Theatre, and many others. Commissions include Noor Theatre and the Alcove at Lucille Lortel Theatre. She is the Community Director at Target Margin Theater, a Resident Artist at Breaking & Entering Theater Collective, a New Georges Affiliated Artist, and a member of Chicago SWANA Collective. Her work has been published with Concord Theatricals and 1319 Press. MFA: NYU Tisch School of the Arts. alyssahaddad.com

Camille Simone Thomas is a Bronx Based 5th-generation African-American Detroiter and first-generation Jamaican. Her plays have been workshopped and performed Off-Broadway at The Connelly Theater, MCC Theater, Playwrights Horizons, as well as JACK, Blackboard Playwriting series, The American Slavery Project, Harlem9 and Detroit Public Theatre Company, Dixon Place, and more! She was a 2023 Broadway Advocacy Coalition Artivism Fellow, a 2024 Finalist for the Eugene O'Neill NPC (At God's Back). She was in the 2024/2025 Civilians R&D Group, a 2024/25 Artistic Research Fellow at The Folger, and was the 2024/25 JACKLabs Artist, a 2026 Princess Grace Awards Playwriting Fellowship Finalist (Sweet Blood), 2026 Eugene O'Neill Semi-finalist (Mud; or when things get messy and how we live with it), and a 2026 Hedgebrook Writers Retreat recipient. Currently, she is the Sky Labs artist-in-residence at Hi-Arts, working on her solo show Bad American. https://www.camillesthomas.com/

Carolina Đỗ is a Brooklyn-based theatre maker living in Bay Ridge, a community organizer, and proud descendant of Vietnamese freedom fighters and refugees. An alum of the Soho Rep Writer-Director Lab, JACKLabs, Fresh Ground Pepper Playground Playgroup, Ma-Yi Playground, Episodic Theater Project Writers Cohort, and Orchard Project Greenhouse Lab and Homegrown Lab, Carolina's work is an ever-evolving exploration of how theater can be a tool for rebellion and collective healing. Carolina's writing has been supported by Howlround, The Hat, East West Players, and residencies and fellowships at Macdowell, O'Neill, JACK, The Hearth, Fault Line Theatre, Piper Theater, and Naked Angels. Her play Ăn Chơi: eat. play. rage. was shortlisted for the 2025 Yale Drama Series Prize, judged by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Leah Ryan Fund, and part of the 2026 Fall Writer's Retreat at the O'Neill. She is the recipient of the Venturous Theater Fund and the inaugural The Movement Theatre's Jody Falco and Jeffrey Steinman Ladder Commission. Co-Founding Producing Artistic Leader of The Sống Collective and Creative Director of Mai House Studio and Betterfly Productions. www.carolinado.com. Currently pursuing an MFA in Playwriting at Hunter College.

Diana Ly is a Vietnamese-American screenwriter and playwright based in Brooklyn who writes about women and people of color coming into their own power, agency, and artistry. She grew up as an expat in the Philippines before studying Computer Science at Stanford and subsequently working at Google. She received her MFA in Playwriting from Hunter College and formed a producing collective with her cohort, The Omnivores. Their production, with The Sống Collective, of her play Sex and the Abbey at the Brick in 2024 was warmly recommended by Helen Shaw in the New Yorker. Diana recently completed the Universal Pictures Writers Fellowship and Orchard Project Greenhouse Lab, and was a finalist for the O'Neill and WP's Theater Lab. In collaboration with Charlotte Bydwell, she was a Baryshnikov Arts Resident and a Project Week resident at The Mercury Store. Diana is currently a fellow in Juilliard's Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program.

kanishk pandey is a BedStuy-based writer, director, and producer, originally from Davis, CA. He considers himself an exile, a label he uses to describe a relationship with nationalism and identity that is forever nomadic and critical, one reflecting his immigrant background as well as his own complex ethnic identity within South Asia. His writing is informed by the belief that consciousness can only exist through dialogue, and his work strives to create constellations out of disparate ideas to form a shadow of truth. He prefers theater because he doesn't like to be alone. He was a Rattlestick Van Lier New Voices Fellow for 2024-2025. His playwriting has been supported by companies such as Ars Nova, Rattlestick Theater, Clubbed Thumb, Ma-Yi Theater Company, Pipeline Theatre, The Barn at Lee, Exponential Festival, Invulnerable Nothings, The Brick, LPAC's Rough Draft Festival, The Lark, Sanguine Theater, and Boomerang Theater. More at kanishkpandey.com

Marissa Joyce Stamps is a Black, Haitian-American, NYC-born and based Afrosurreal writer, director, and educator who is often in dialogue with landscape dramaturgy. Awards/Honors: Princess Grace Playwriting Award, Yale Drama Prize Finalist, Van Lier New Voices Fellowship at Rattlestick Theater, MacDowell Fellowship, Baldwin for the Arts Fellowship, Caldera Artist-in-Residence, 3x O'Neill NPC Finalist. Memberships and Affilitations: Clubbed Thumb's New Play Directing Fellowship, EST/Youngblood, Breaking & Entering, Roundabout's Directors Group, The Kilroys, Clubbed Thumb's ECWG, Lucille Lortel's Alcove, The New Georges Jam. Her plays have been supported by Rattlestick Theater, Vineyard Theatre, The National Black Theatre, New Dramatists, Clubbed Thumb, Bushwick Starr, Ars Nova, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Lucille Lortel, Exponential Festival, The Brick, Conch Shell Productions, Chautauqua Theater Company, CATCH, and more. She holds an MFA in Playwriting from Brooklyn College. marissajoycestamps.com

Sarah Galante (she/her) is a queer playwright based in Brooklyn, where she lives with her spouse and their neurotic corgi, Hoagie. She is the recipient of the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and the Jean Kennedy Smith Award, was a 2026 Writer in Residence with the New Harmony Project, and was a Core Apprentice at the Playwrights' Center under the mentorship of Jen Silverman. In 2026 she was a finalist for the Relentless Award, the Bay Area Playwrights Festival, and the Blue Ink Award. She has collaborated with The Playwrights Center, Lincoln Center, The Tank, New Harmony Project, The American Playwriting Foundation, The Kennedy Center, Breaking and Entering Theater Collective, The Playwrights Foundation, Parity Productions, the Women's Playwriting Collective, and more. MFA: NYU

Adin Lenahan is a Brooklyn-based writer and performer. They are the 2026 Page 73 Playwriting Fellow. Their work has been seen at Abrons Art Center, Ars Nova, The Brick, Dixon Place, Culture Lab LIC, Edinburgh Fringe, Judson Memorial Church, The Kraine, The New Ohio, The Tank, Theater for the New City, Tom Noonan's Paradise Factory, wild project, diners, drive-ins, and dives. Finalist: Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship. Semifinalist: Terrence McNally New Works Incubator, Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Playwrights' Center's Jerome Fellowship, The Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship. They are a producer for Undiscovered Countries, an incubator of live performance based in Brooklyn. AdinLenahan.com

Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin is a Queens & Massachusetts-based playwright, educator, & new work advocate. Plays include Corners Grove (Dramatists Play Service, 2026 KU/UMKC/SSU productions), Ping Pong Play (2024 Leah Ryan Fund Prize Winner, 2025 O'Neill NPC Finalist), Tiger Beat (2024 2ST reading, 2021 Bay Area Playwrights Festival), High School Coven, & Harpers Ferry 2019. Kaela's received six Kennedy Center awards & developed work with Ma-Yi, Breaking the Binary, Alliance Theatre, Exquisite Corpse Company, Gingold, & Pipeline Theatre Company. Commissions include Oklahoma Shakespeare Festival, the University of Kansas, Yangtze Rep, EST/Sloan, Montana Repertory Theatre, & College of the Holy Cross.Garvin serves on the Playwrights Foundation board and was Literary Manager at Luna Stage, Season 45 BAPF Play Selection Advisor, & staff at the Sewanee Writers' Conference. Kaela has taught playwriting at Indiana University, Cornish College of the Arts, & Freehold Theatre, & is Assistant Professor of Playwriting at Salem State University. www.kaelameishinggarvin.com

May Treuhaft-Ali is a playwright and dramaturg from Queens, New York. She is currently a member of Page 73's Writers Group and Youngblood at Ensemble Studio Theatre. Her play ABCD had its world premiere at Barrington Stage Company in July 2022, and her play Escapegoat had a workshop production at Boston Court Pasadena later that year. She was the 22-23 Van Lier Fellow at Rattlestick Theater. She has been in season-long writers' groups at Ars Nova, Clubbed Thumb, and the Playwrights Realm, and her plays have been developed at New York Theatre Workshop, The Movement Theatre Company, MCC Theater, Irish Repertory Theatre, the Cape Cod Theatre Project, The Jungle, and Westport Country Playhouse. She has received commissions from South Coast Repertory, Barrington Stage, and Cleveland Play House.







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