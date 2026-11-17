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A dependable haven for theater professionals, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday’s Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

11/20 - Space Exploration: More Lesser-Known Venues Well Worth Knowing

In the room: Ildiko Nemeth, founder and artistic director of the New Stage Theatre Company; Shua Jackson, managing director of the New Stage Performing Space and their newly redesigned Underground 106 venue; and John Sannuto, president of the board of Polaris North performing arts group. We've all heard about theater spaces closing pre- and post-shutdown, but if you know where to look you can find some interesting low-profile spaces off the beaten track, open and thriving. We'll meet representatives from two west side gems: Underground 106, an intimate 74 seat performance space that supports alternative art tucked away on the upper west side; and Polaris North Studio in Chelsea, a cozy 60-seat space and the home of TRU Town Hall meetings.







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