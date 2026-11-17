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Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Visit https://truonline.org/events/space-exploration-2/ to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

11/20 - Space Exploration: More Lesser-Known Venues Well Worth Knowing In the room: Ildiko Nemeth, founder and artistic director of the New Stage Theatre Company; Shua Jackson, managing director of the New Stage Performing Space and their newly redesigned Underground 106 venue; and John Sannuto, president of the board of Polaris North performing arts group. We've all heard about theater spaces closing pre- and post-shutdown, but if you know where to look you can find some interesting low-profile spaces off the beaten track, open and thriving. We'll meet representatives from two west side gems: Underground 106, an intimate 74 seat performance space that supports alternative art tucked away on the upper west side; and Polaris North Studio in Chelsea, a cozy 60-seat space and the home of TRU Town Hall meetings. Visit https://truonline.org/events/space-exploration-2/ to register and receive the link.

Upcoming:

11/27 - What I Am Thankful for (and What I Need): A Conversation with the TRU Community. In the room: TRU board members John Lant (producer/SDC director/ showrunner/ consultant specialist for musicals/plays off-Broadway; TV/Film Studio Operator for 2 Studios for stage to screen or film productions NY & NJ), Sandy Silverberg (technical advisor, producer), others tbd. Click here to register and receive the link.

12/4 - What's New in New Jersey? Meet the New Leader of The American Theater Group. In the room: Charlotte Cohn, NY-based director, actor and producer who became the new Producing Artistic Director of ATG in July. The company was founded in 2012 and is currently in residence at the 160 seat DMK Black Box Theatre in Union Arts Center in Union, NJ and the 257 seat Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ. What attracted commercial producer Charlotte to a boutique size theater company with the mission championing new work, creating memorable experiences and strengthening community through storytelling? Click here to register and receive the link.

12/11 - Produce Yourself in 2027: More New York Festivals and What They Offer. In the room: John Chatterton, founder and executive producer of the Midtown International Theatre Festival; Cate Cammarata, executive producing director of the Create Theatre New Works Festival; Larry Little, of CPA Theatricals and producer of the community theater-driven Spotlight New Works Fest; and Michael Scott-Price, artistic director of the think-outside-the-box Dream Up Festival downtown at the Theater for the New City. Our conversations about festivals and self-producing opportunities continues, with a look at current opportunities for developing your work... and just in time for your resolution to get your work up and seen in the coming new year! Is the festival experience right for you? Which festival would be the best fit? What are the costs, deadlines and the procedures for submitting your work? We'll recap the reasons for being in a festival, managing expectations and getting the most out of these opportunities. Click here to register and receive the link.

More information about upcoming dates is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with 'Zoom Me' in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/ Please visit us and consider joining our 39,000 subscribers.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-four-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater; and presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley, Merrie L. Davis, Dunbar Hofmann Productions and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.







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