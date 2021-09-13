Stagedoor Manor and MTI Team Workshop MEAN GIRLS







After a year away from stages and performances, some students at the world-renowned Stagedoor Manor Center for Performing Arts got the surprise of a lifetime this summer: workshopping the premier of Mean Girls for school audiences in partnership with Music Theater International.

"We know that our kids missed out on important milestones like proms, graduations, and shows at their schools," said Stagedoor Manor Owner Cindy Samuelson. "We were thrilled to find a way to safely make camp work this summer, and we wanted to make sure it was extra special. It was amazing to partner with MTI once again to workshop Mean Girls."

After running an online program in 2020 out of an abundance of caution for health concerns, Stagedoor Manor successfully reopened for the 2021 season, welcoming back enthusiastic staff and students while scrupulously monitoring health. This summer the award-winning program put on 20 shows, limiting the summer to only two sessions while abiding by a strict slate of health policies.

The Mean Girls workshop was the cherry on the sundae this summer, following up visits from Mean Girls cast members at camp during the summer of 2019. Stagedoor Manor helped develop the high school version of the show that will be shared with students at schools nationwide.

"The producers and creative team for Mean Girls are extremely grateful to MTI and Stagedoor Manor for their partnership in this initial stage of developing Mean Girls for performance in schools across the country," said a spokesperson for Mean Girls.

Stagedoor Manor has held world premieres and workshops for countless high school versions of big tickets shows over the years, including Rent, Avenue Q, The Wild Party, High School Musical and Woman in White. Directors, writers, producers and licensing agencies continue to partner with Stagedoor Manor due to the program's combination of high-caliber talent, professionalism, and understanding of the way teenagers and children understand, process and perform musical and dramatic theater.