Springboard to Design Honored With Gold and Silver at 6th Annual Anthem Awards

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Springboard to Design won Gold in Community Engagement and Silver in LGBTQ+ Advocacy & Support in The 6th Annual Anthem Awards. Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 6th Annual Anthem Awards include Heather Elliott, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, National 4-H Council; Angie Lawry, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Colorectal Cancer Alliance; Shelby Georgis, CCO, HLK; Max Friedman, Co-Founder & CEO, Givebutter; Heather Malenshek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Land O'Lakes, Inc.; Alex Schmider, Senior Director of Entertainment, GLAAD; Elizabeth Gray, Chief Executive Officer, National Audubon Society; Aurelia Figueroa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Breitling; Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Chief Global Affairs Officer, IBM; Megan Ranney, Dean, Yale School of Public Health; Mariko Silver, President and CEO, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; Gwynne Gauntlett Global Lead, Digital Giving + Engagement, United Nations Development Programme; Thiago Elias, EVP, Executive Director of Design, Edelman; Alexandra Gordon, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Acumen; among others.

Springboard to Design (SB2D) is a tuition-free theater design mentorship and equity initiative that expands access to careers in theater design for students from underrepresented communities. Founded by Design Action and led by Tony Award-winning designers Clint Ramos and David Zinn, the program provides hands-on training, mentorship, and professional development across disciplines including scenic, costume, lighting, projection, sound, props, wigs, and production design. Through its commitment to equity and inclusion, Springboard to Design works to ensure that the next generation of theater artists reflects the diversity of the communities whose stories they bring to life.

This year's Springboard to Design application cycle attracted more than 4,500 applicants from over 70 countries across six continents, as well as all 50 U.S. states and multiple U.S.territories. The summer cohort consisted of 18 students representing 4 countries and 10 U.S. states. The program was supported by 35 industry mentors and guest artists.

The Springboard to Design program included 14 sessions such as Intro to Design Disciplines, Model Box Creation, Advocating for Yourself, Costume, Light, Sound, Props, and Projection workshops, as well as early career and post-high-school conversations. Highlights featured widespread student interest sparked during the props workshop and wig shop tour.

What families saw when students came home from the Springboard to Design program (rated on a 1-10 scale by parents/guardians): Increase in Confidence: 9.1; Sense of Belonging: 9.5; Excitement For a Future in the Arts: 9.5.

The 6th Annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,500 submissions from 43 countries worldwide, the organization's largest competition to date. The Anthem Awards are recognizing the work that is setting the standard for good worldwide.



Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes.







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