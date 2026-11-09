Shubert opens its 2027 Artistic Circle, Bree Turner to Lead Partnerships at Black Theatre Coalition

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Industry News - November 9, 2026

Most of this week’s news comes down to who is getting resources to build something. The Shubert Organization is offering mid-career producers office space, mentorship and development funding, and the Black Theatre Coalition has hired a director to run its apprenticeship and fellowship programs. The Hermitage handed UK playwright Waleed Akhtar $35,000 to develop a new work, and the Tony Awards secured a CBS home through 2032. On the other side of the ledger, Equity’s president says UK drag artists are being hounded and physically threatened, a sign of what the field is up against while it builds.

Industry Trends

Black Theatre Coalition has appointed Bree Turner as Director of Programs & Partnerships, where she will oversee fellowship and apprenticeship initiatives aimed at employment for Black theater professionals. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

Tony Award Productions and CBS revealed a new broadcast agreement extending the Tony Awards telecast on the CBS Television Network through 2032. The 80th Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. (Read more)

The New York Pops has appointed Ellen dePasquale as its new concertmaster for the upcoming season under Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. The orchestra also added bassoonist Jeffrey Marchand. (Read more)

The Shubert Organization announced applications are open for the 2027 Artistic Circle, a program offering mid-career producers office space, mentorship, networking and development funding for commercial theatre projects. (Read more)

Broadway’s magic returns to The Shops at Columbus Circle with the beloved Broadway Under the Stars series. Enjoy captivating performances from today’s top shows and intimate conversations with the stars, moderated by Broadway alum, George Psomas. (Read more)

Nov. 9-15 in NYC: final Met performances of Lincoln in the Bardo, Dudamel conducts Tosca, Juilliard premieres, Paul Taylor and more. (Read more)

Regional

The LA Phil has named Thomas Adès, Silvana Estrada and Samara Joy to new artistic leadership roles, while John Adams and Herbie Hancock were named Creative Chairs Emeritus. Daniel Harding begins his tenure as music director in the 2027/28 season. (Read more)

Houston's Alley Theatre revealed leadership appointments, promoting Tasha Criss to chief financial officer and naming Amber D. Gray, Michael Locher and Bradley Michalakis associate artistic directors. (Read more)

Hermitage Artist Retreat artistic director Andy Sandberg announced that UK playwright and actor Waleed Akhtar has been selected as the seventh recipient of the $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award. Akhtar will develop a new original work with a residency at the Hermitage in Florida and a workshop in London. (Read more)

International

Producer Sonia Friedman has received the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony at The Mansion House, recognizing her contribution to London theatre. She was nominated by Dame Susan Langley, the City's first woman Lady Mayor, and Deputy Keith Bottomley. (Read more)

Equity president Lynda Rooke has expressed her concerns about the rise of Reform UK in the latest edition of the union’s magazine, stating that drag artists are being 'hounded and persecuted and physically threatened” by members of the far right. (Read more)

The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra has appointed Joshua Weilerstein as its next Chief Conductor, taking up the post in September 2028. Weilerstein, who has conducted the orchestra in Manchester and at the BBC Proms, is Music Director of the Orchestre National de Lille. (Read more)

The Arts Theatre Cambridge has announced Tom Littler as new Chief Executive and Artistic Director from summer 2027. He will depart his role at The Orange Tree Theatre. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

TCG names an interim director as three co-EDs exit, Michelle Terry leaves Shakespeare’s Globe, the Dramatists Guild Foundation tops $1M for the first time, and UK theatres seek touring tax relief. Plus adaptive musicals and a Title IX suit. (Read more)

Williamstown rebuilds from a staff of three, Broadway’s $21B impact on NYC meets a real estate squeeze, Kimberly Motes takes the helm at Hennepin Arts, and Equity and Brighton Fringe strike a UK first. Read the full newsletter. (Read more)

Joffrey Ballet lands $8M in major gifts, the Gamm and Lamb’s Players name new leaders, Gary Beestone Associates moves into producing, and LIFT returns in 2027. Plus Broadway Bridges’ 19-show semester and My Shows on Android. (Read more)

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