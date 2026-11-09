My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Shubert opens its 2027 Artistic Circle, Bree Turner to Lead Partnerships at Black Theatre Coalition
Plus Waleed Akhtar’s $35,000 Hermitage award, Sonia Friedman’s Freedom of the City of London, and Tom Littler’s move to Cambridge.
Industry News - November 9, 2026
Most of this week’s news comes down to who is getting resources to build something. The Shubert Organization is offering mid-career producers office space, mentorship and development funding, and the Black Theatre Coalition has hired a director to run its apprenticeship and fellowship programs. The Hermitage handed UK playwright Waleed Akhtar $35,000 to develop a new work, and the Tony Awards secured a CBS home through 2032. On the other side of the ledger, Equity’s president says UK drag artists are being hounded and physically threatened, a sign of what the field is up against while it builds.
Industry Trends
Black Theatre Coalition Names Bree Turner Director of Programs & Partnerships
Black Theatre Coalition has appointed Bree Turner as Director of Programs & Partnerships, where she will oversee fellowship and apprenticeship initiatives aimed at employment for Black theater professionals. (Read more)
Broadway/New York
Tony Awards Broadcast to Remain on CBS Through 2032 Under Extended Deal
Tony Award Productions and CBS revealed a new broadcast agreement extending the Tony Awards telecast on the CBS Television Network through 2032. The 80th Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. (Read more)
The New York Pops Appoints Ellen dePasquale as New Concertmaster, Adds Bassoonist Jeffrey Marchand
The New York Pops has appointed Ellen dePasquale as its new concertmaster for the upcoming season under Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. The orchestra also added bassoonist Jeffrey Marchand. (Read more)
The Shubert Organization Opens Applications for 2027 Artistic Circle for Mid-Career Producers
The Shubert Organization announced applications are open for the 2027 Artistic Circle, a program offering mid-career producers office space, mentorship, networking and development funding for commercial theatre projects. (Read more)
See Broadway's Brightest Stars This Holiday Season at The Shops at Columbus Circle
Broadway’s magic returns to The Shops at Columbus Circle with the beloved Broadway Under the Stars series. Enjoy captivating performances from today’s top shows and intimate conversations with the stars, moderated by Broadway alum, George Psomas. (Read more)
Classical Arts: Lincoln in the Bardo, Dudamel Conducts Tosca, Paul Taylor & More in NYC This Week
Nov. 9-15 in NYC: final Met performances of Lincoln in the Bardo, Dudamel conducts Tosca, Juilliard premieres, Paul Taylor and more. (Read more)
Regional
LA Phil Adds Thomas Adès, Silvana Estrada and Samara Joy to Artistic Leadership Team
The LA Phil has named Thomas Adès, Silvana Estrada and Samara Joy to new artistic leadership roles, while John Adams and Herbie Hancock were named Creative Chairs Emeritus. Daniel Harding begins his tenure as music director in the 2027/28 season. (Read more)
Alley Theatre Names Tasha Criss CFO, Julie Fancher General Manager, Courtney Luff CHRO
Houston's Alley Theatre revealed leadership appointments, promoting Tasha Criss to chief financial officer and naming Amber D. Gray, Michael Locher and Bradley Michalakis associate artistic directors. (Read more)
UK Playwright Waleed Akhtar Wins Hermitage Major Theater Award
Hermitage Artist Retreat artistic director Andy Sandberg announced that UK playwright and actor Waleed Akhtar has been selected as the seventh recipient of the $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award. Akhtar will develop a new original work with a residency at the Hermitage in Florida and a workshop in London. (Read more)
International
Sonia Friedman Receives Freedom of the City of London for Contribution to West End Theatre
Producer Sonia Friedman has received the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony at The Mansion House, recognizing her contribution to London theatre. She was nominated by Dame Susan Langley, the City's first woman Lady Mayor, and Deputy Keith Bottomley. (Read more)
Equity President Warns Drag Artists Are Being 'Physically Threatened' Amidst Rise of Reform UK
Equity president Lynda Rooke has expressed her concerns about the rise of Reform UK in the latest edition of the union’s magazine, stating that drag artists are being 'hounded and persecuted and physically threatened” by members of the far right. (Read more)
BBC Philharmonic Orchestra Appoints Joshua Weilerstein as Next Chief Conductor
The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra has appointed Joshua Weilerstein as its next Chief Conductor, taking up the post in September 2028. Weilerstein, who has conducted the orchestra in Manchester and at the BBC Proms, is Music Director of the Orchestre National de Lille. (Read more)
Tom Littler Will Join The Arts Theatre Cambridge as Chief Executive and Artistic Director
The Arts Theatre Cambridge has announced Tom Littler as new Chief Executive and Artistic Director from summer 2027. He will depart his role at The Orange Tree Theatre. (Read more)
Missed Our Last Newsletters?
Three TCG co-directors out, Michelle Terry leaving the Globe
TCG names an interim director as three co-EDs exit, Michelle Terry leaves Shakespeare’s Globe, the Dramatists Guild Foundation tops $1M for the first time, and UK theatres seek touring tax relief. Plus adaptive musicals and a Title IX suit. (Read more)
Williamstown is down to three staff and still searching for its next AD
Williamstown rebuilds from a staff of three, Broadway’s $21B impact on NYC meets a real estate squeeze, Kimberly Motes takes the helm at Hennepin Arts, and Equity and Brighton Fringe strike a UK first. Read the full newsletter. (Read more)
Joffrey lands $8M in new gifts as the Gamm and Lamb’s Players name new leaders
Joffrey Ballet lands $8M in major gifts, the Gamm and Lamb’s Players name new leaders, Gary Beestone Associates moves into producing, and LIFT returns in 2027. Plus Broadway Bridges’ 19-show semester and My Shows on Android. (Read more)
BroadwayWorld Tools
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode