Seonjae Kim Named 2026-2027 Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Denham Fellow

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Seonjae Kim has been selected as this season’s Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Denham Fellow as she directs the upcoming production of PRICK by Serena Berman opening in April 2027 at The Tank in New York City. PRICK explores concepts such as CNC ("consensual non-consent") and PRICK ("personal risk-informed consensual kink"), terms that emphasize informed consent and personal agency while examining the fragile line between fantasy and reality.

PRICK has received significant developmental recognition, including participation in the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference, finalist status for the Relentless Award and Fault Line Theatre's Irons in the Fire program, a public reading at The Brick produced by The Hearth and Leigh Honigman, directed by Kim, and development through the Ars Nova Play Group.

The Denham Fellowship is awarded annually to women who are early and mid-career directors to further develop their directing skills. The Denham Fellowship comes with a $10,000 award through the SDCF Denham Fellowship Fund with additional support from Thomas Kail. Kim was selected for this honor by a committee including Pam Berlin, Joanie Schultz, Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Gustavo Zajac and chaired by Desdemona Chiang.

Past recipients include Charlotte Cohn, Dalia Ashurina, Cristin Carole, Colette Robert, Arpita Mukherjee, Michelle Bossy, May Adrales, Tea Alagić, Rachel Alderman, Kathleen Amshoff, Jessi Hill, Joanie Schultz, Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Bridget Leak, Hannah Ryan, Diane Rodriguez, and Shirley Jo Finney.

About Seonjae Kim

Seonjae Kim (pronounced sun in the sky + letter j) is a NYC-based director originally from Seoul, South Korea. Her credits include KPOP (Associate, Broadway), How to Defend Yourself (Amherst College), The Recursion of a Moth (Cellunova Productions), Dawn (Everyman Theatre), Fly To Tomorrow (Baekham Arts Hall, Seoul, South Korea), Bald Sisters (Salt Lake Acting Company), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Associate, Kennedy Center), The Wolves (Atlantic Acting School), Wild Goose Dreams (SpeakEasy Stage Company), Sister Mok-Rahn (Princeton University), and Hot Asian Doctor Husband (Theater Mu). She created Riot Antigone, a Riot Grrl musical adaptation of Antigone produced at La MaMa and Ars Nova’s ANT Fest, and published in Reclaiming Greek Drama for Diverse Audiences by Routledge. Her short film Good Taste premiered at the Oscar-qualifying Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival before being featured at festivals around the country. She is currently directing and developing Mommy: A One Woman Cho, written and performed by Margaret Cho with additional material from Leah Nanako Winkler. NYTW Usual Suspect, Drama League Fellow, Graduate of Northwestern University.







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