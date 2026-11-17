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Tony, Olivier, and Peabody Award-winning production company Seaview revealed new leadership developments, as the company focuses on developing the infrastructure for its next phase of multimedia development. New York-based executive and former political advisor Justin Klein joins the executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer, with senior Seaview producer Anna Mack Pardee named to the newly created role of Head of Theater, leading the company’s largest department.

The additions to the leadership team reflect the reality of Seaview’s operations, as it has grown from a theater producer into a multi-vertical entertainment company. Klein’s breadth of experience building and scaling organizations across media, nonprofit, and political fields will help guide Seaview in its continues expansion across all mediums. Pardee, whose years of experience shepherding projects within Seaview’s theater department have been invaluable to the company’s success to date, will bring that experience to this newly created, strategic role. Both new additions to the executive leadership team will report directly to Nobile.

Since its founding in 2012, Seaview has established itself as an ambitious and creative force in the entertainment industry. Represented this season on Broadway with Lost Lear starring Jessica Chastain and It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, as well as the Off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening at their Studio Seaview, its theater track record also includes Slave Play, Parade, Tony Award-winning Best Play Stereophonic, Illinoise, Every Brilliant Thing, and Good Night and Good Luck starring George Clooney, with film work including Reality starring Sydney Sweeney and Stress Positions. As the company turns its gaze wider across platforms, Seaview is boldly reimagining the future of entertainment.

In a statement, Justin Klein said, “I’ve long admired Seaview for the ambition of its work and its role in shaping contemporary theater. Bringing my experience building and scaling organizations to Seaview at this stage in its evolution is incredibly meaningful. I’m thrilled to join Greg Nobile and the team at such an exciting moment for the company.”

In a statement, Pardee said, “Since joining Seaview, I’ve had the great privilege of working alongside an incredibly talented and passionate team guided by Greg's innovative vision. I’m honored to step into this new role and excited to lead the next chapter of our Theater Department, championing ambitious work and the extraordinary artists who bring it to life.”

(Chief Operating Officer). A New York–based executive, Klein brings more than a decade of experience leading operations, business affairs, and strategy across media, nonprofit, and political organizations. He comes to Seaview from Fenway Strategies, a leading strategic communications firm, where he held the same role, overseeing the firm’s business operations, financial management, and growth strategy.

Previously, Klein was Vice President of Business Affairs at Recount Media, where he led day-to-day business and strategic planning across operations, finance, legal, and partnerships. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles on political campaigns and at the Democratic National Committee, and served as a Senior Advisor to Hillary Rodham Clinton and her nonprofit organization, Onward Together.

Anna Mack Pardee

(Head of Theater) currently serves as a Producer at Seaview. Since joining Seaview in 2023, she has led the company’s producing efforts on a range of Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, including Sam Gold’s Enemy of the People, starring Jeremy Strong and Romeo + Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler; Illinoise, directed by Justin Peck; Good Night, and Good Luck., starring George Clooney; ALL IN: Comedy About Love and ALL OUT: Comedy About Ambition written by Simon Rich and directed by Alex Timbers; The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth and directed by Michael Arden; and The Fear of 13, starring Adrien Brody and directed by David Cromer, among others. She works across Seaview’s producing and development slate, partnering with artists and creative teams from early development through production.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid

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