Sam Norman and Eliza Randall to Receive 22nd Annual Fred Ebb Award

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The Fred Ebb Foundation will present the 22nd annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to the team of Sam Norman & Eliza Randall. The award, named in honor of the late award-winning lyricist Fred Ebb, will be presented by Bebe Neuwirth on Monday December 7 from 6-8pm at a by-invitation-only ceremony at 54 Below.

The Fred Ebb Award recognizes excellence in musical theatre songwriting, by a songwriter or songwriting team that has not yet achieved significant commercial success. The award is meant to encourage and support aspiring songwriters to create new works for the musical theatre. The prize includes a $75,000 award. The Fred Ebb Foundation is funded by royalties from Mr. Ebb's vast catalogue of work. Past winners include John Bucchino (2005); Steve Lutvak & Robert L. Freedman (2006); Peter Mills (2007); Adam Gwon(2008); Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich (2009); Douglas J. Cohen (2010); Jeff Blumenkrantz (2011); Sam Willmott (2012); Michael Kooman & Christopher Dimond (2013); Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen (2014); Stacey Luftig & Phillip Palmer (2015); Thomas Mizer & Curtis Moore (2016); Shaina Taub (2017); Will Reynolds & Eric Price (2018); Angela Sclafani and Benjamin Velez (2019); Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel and Michael R. Jackson (2020); Isabella Dawis & Tidtaya Sinutoke (2021); Julia Riew (2022); Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams (2023); Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels (2024); and Sophie Boyce & Veronica Mansour (2025).

The selection panel is comprised of Foundation Trustee Mitchell S. Bernard, producer and director Jen Bender, actor Francis Jue, music director David Loud, and actor Betsy Wolfe. Each year, the Foundation also makes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Biographies

Sam Norman is an award-winning (but mostly award-losing) librettist and lyricist for musicals and operas. His work has been called “well-paced and keenly sharpened” (The Washington Post), “delightfully funny” (Buzzfeed), and “genius writing” (StagetoPage). Recent projects include The Debutantes (Manhattan Musical Theatre Lab, Newport NewWorks), Echolocation (Theatre Royal Plymouth's Experiment Program) and Come Dine with Me: The Musical (Norwich Playhouse, Edinburgh Fringe, off-West End Turbine Theatre). He and Eliza Randall won the 2025-6 MTI Stiles + Drewe Mentorship Prize, and he received the 2026 Roger Allers Special Recognition Award for Librettists. Sam has recently been a resident artist at the American Lyric Theater and member of the Experiments in Opera Writers' Room 4.0, as well as a Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriter, an American Opera Initiative Fellow, a winner of the Stephen Spender Prize for Poetry in Translation, a Broadway Future Songbook writer, and a four-time finalist for the Stiles & Drewe Best New Song Prize. His screenplay GAMESTOP won the ScreenCraft TV Pilot Fellowship 2024, and his book of comic poems, A Teen's Guide to Modern Manners, was published by Little, Brown. Sam is a proud member of Mercury Musical Developments, the Dramatists Guild and the BMI Advanced Librettist Workshop. BA, Oxford University; MFA, New York University.

Eliza Randall is a composer, pianist, and serial hobbyist originally from Boulder City, Nevada. Her compositional works include Echolocation (Stiles + Drewe Mentorship Award 2025, Arts Council England Grant Recipient), The Debutantes (Manhattan Musical Theatre Lab, Newport NewWorks), Black Holes Like Donuts (Symphony Space), and The Yellow Wallpaper (Alleyway Theatre, finalist for Mazumdar Prize). She is a Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriter and Broadway Future Songbook writer, and her songs have been performed at Lincoln Center, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, The Other Palace, and Hackney Empire. As a pianist, productions include A New Brain at Barrington Stage (Associate MD), and the National Tour of Wicked (Keys 3). In between writing new musicals and having staring contests with her piano, she can often be found embroidering beetles onto throw pillows, building a new studio desk from scrap wood, and slowly killing several unsuspecting house plants.

About Fred Ebb

As a writer, lyricist, composer and director, Fred Ebb made incalculable contributions to the New York theatrical community. Mr. Ebb is a Tony, Grammy, Emmy, Olivier and Kennedy Center Honors Lifetime Achievement Award winning recipient. Fred Ebb's first professional songwriting assignment came in 1953 when he and Phil Springer were hired by Columbia Records to write a song for Judy Garland called "Heartbroken." Mr. Ebb was introduced to composer John Kander in 1964 by music publisher Tommy Valando and became one of the most legendary songwriting teams in American history. The first successful collaboration was on the song "My Coloring Book," recorded by Barbra Streisand. Their second theatrical collaboration, Flora, the Red Menace, created a star out of Liza Minnelli in her Tony Award-winning Broadway debut. In 1966, their collaboration Cabaret, opened and received seven Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score. A 1972 movie version of Cabaret starring Liza Minnelli was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won eight awards and was nominated for nine Golden Globe Awards and won three including Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. The same year, the songwriting team wrote a number of songs for Minnelli's television special "Liza With a Z," which received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Single Program - Variety or Popular Music. In 1975, the two wrote the Broadway musical Chicago, directed by Bob Fosse and starring Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera and Jerry Orbach. The musical was successfully revived 20 years later at City Center ENCORES! and subsequently transferred to Broadway where it is currently the longest running revival in Broadway history and is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year. In 1977, the team collaborated with Martin Scorsese on the movie New York, New York; the title song was introduced by Minnelli and later recorded by Frank Sinatra becoming the unofficial theme song of New York City. The Minnelli Broadway vehicle The Act also opened that year. After a four-year absence, Mr. Ebb and Mr. Kander returned with Woman of the Year (1981), The Rink (1984), Kiss of the Spiderwoman (1985) and Steel Pier (1997). They were honored by the Kennedy Center with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998. Miramax's 2002 feature film Chicago was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won six, including Best Picture and was nominated for eight Golden Globe Awards and won three, including Best Picture, Musical or Comedy.

At the time of Mr. Ebb's passing, he and Mr. Kander were at work on several new musicals. Curtains, starring David Hyde Pierce and Debra Monk, debuted at CTG/Ahmanson Theatre in 2006 and came to Broadway in 2007, receiving a Tony nomination for Best Musical as well as a Best Score nomination for Kander & Ebb. In 2007, All About Us was staged at the Westport Country Playhouse. The Scottsboro Boys opened on Broadway in 2010 and received 12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Score, and in 2016 concluded a run in the West End at the Garrick Theatre. Rob Marshall and Sam Mendes's Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret returned to Broadway in 2014, with Alan Cumming reprising his role as the Emcee and Three-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams in her Broadway debut as Sally Bowles. The Visit, starring Chita Rivera and George Hearn, received a staging at DC's Signature Theatre in 2008, a concert staging in NYC in the fall of 2011, and a production in Williamstown, starring Chita Rivera and Roger Rees and directed by John Doyle. In the spring of 2015, The Visit opened on Broadway and received five Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Score for Kander & Ebb. New York, New York, the brand-new musical featuring a new score by John Kander and Fred Ebb, an original story by David Thompson and Sharon Washington, additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and choreography and direction by Susan Stroman, opened on Broadway in the spring of 2023 and received nine Tony Award nominations. A new Broadway production of Cabaret, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, opened in the spring of 2024 and received nine Tony Award nominations. In fall 2025, Lionsgate Films released a new film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, and Jennifer Lopez, written and directed by Bill Condon.







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