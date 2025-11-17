Rory O'Malley and Cathy Newman to Lead RAILS Musical Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A private industry reading of the original musical RAILS with Music & Lyrics by Tom Kenaston (Goodbye, Lily Daw) and Book & Lyrics by Tom Paitson Kelly (Step In & Stand Clear) will be presented on November 22 as part of Musical Theatre West’s New Works initiative.

Directed by Justin Anthony Long (Big Ass Secret, Cookie Soirée), the cast is led by Tony nominee Rory O’Malley (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon) as Jerry and Cathy Newman (La Cage Aux Folles, South Pacific nat’l tours) as Maggie.

Additional cast features a starry lineup of Broadway & West Coast favorites including Natalie Wachen (Gypsy, Merrily We Roll Along), Trisha Rapier (Sister Act, The Boy from Oz), Anna Mintzer (The Sound of Music 1st nat’l, Hello, Dolly at MTW), Benny Poort (Elf Bway Sacramento), Michael Scott Harris (The Phantom of the Opera nat’l tour, Ragtime at MTW), and Alexander J. Brown & Bobby Hogan who recently starred in Marissa Jaret Winouker’s production of Hairspray at 5 Star Theatricals.

"RAILS" follows Jerry, a troubled gay man revisiting his childhood with his wild Irish grandmother, Maggie, whose looping, theatrical retellings of stories about her life shaped his imagination. Now, as Maggie struggles with dementia, Jerry takes them both on a wild ride through the stories of her past, in order to determine her future. All with the help of the dusty old model trains she gave him as a child.

Tom Kenaston is the Music Director (Goodbye, Lily Daw). Maureen Beld (Hello, Dolly at MTW) is the Production Stage Manager. Pre-production music support is by Jennifer Lin. Casting is by Long, Kenaston, & Kelly.

"RAILS" is a three-time semifinalist for the O'Neill NMTC, as well as a semifinalist for ScreenCraft's Stage Play competition and the Pipeline Arts Foundation Awards. It's currently ranked as the #2 Musical Stage Play of all time on Coverfly's Red List.

This is a private industry reading and not open or available to the public. For Musical Theatre West, Paul Garman is the Executive Director/Producer, Tad Fujioka is the New Works Coordinator, Yadira Del Rincon is the Special Events Coordinator, Bren Thor is the Associate Producer, and Catt Fox-Uruburu is the Production Manager. The New Works initiative is sponsored in part by the Port of Long Beach. To learn more about RAILS, visit https://railsthemusical.com/





