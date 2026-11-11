Rachel Chavkin to Direct WAITING FOR SNOW IN HAVANA Industry Reading

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Producer Maria Elena de la Noval will present the developmental, industry-only reading of Waiting for Snow in Havana, A New Musical this Friday, November 13 at Open Jar Studios in NYC. Based on Carlos Eire's memoirs Waiting for Snow in Havana and Learning to Die in Miami, the new musical adaptation is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet), and features a book by Obie Award-winner Sarah Gancher (Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy) and Karen Zacarías (Native Gardens, Basura), music by Tony Award Nominee Benjamin Velez (Real Women Have Curves), and lyrics by Velez and Richard Blanco (One Day, The Prince of Los Cocuyos), the 2013 U.S. Presidential Inaugural Poet under President Obama and winner of the 2023 National Humanities Medal under President Biden.

Set against the sweeping backdrop of the Cuban Revolution and its enduring aftermath, Waiting for Snow in Havana is a poignant, visually rich new musical about exile, identity, and the unbreakable bonds of family. As Carlos waits at Chicago's O'Hare Airport for his mother's long-overdue arrival, memories of his Havana childhood come flooding back: a world of privilege and imagination, political upheaval, and a mother's fierce love. When young Carlos is airlifted to the United States in the secret exodus that would become known as Operation Pedro Pan, his life is split abruptly into before and after. Navigating a series of American foster homes, he faces loneliness, displacement, and the quiet ache of separation, holding on to memory as his lifeline. With humor, resilience, and the vivid inner world of a child making sense of loss, Carlos comes to reckon with the true cost of freedom. Powered by a soaring score, sharp Cuban wit, and deeply human storytelling, Waiting for Snow in Havana asks what it means to lose a country, and to discover, in its absence, who you were meant to become.

The cast of the reading stars Dario Alvarez (Gloria Estefan's Basura) as Manuel, Danny Bolero (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, In the Heights) as Amado/Brother Roberto, Isabella Esler (Heathers, Beetlejuice) as Eugenio, Elisa Galindez (Real Women Have Curves, Cats: The Jellicle Ball) as Miranda, Julian Lerner (Oliver!, Disney's Zombies 4) as Tony, Anthony Lee Medina (Hamilton) as Armando/Tony Grande, Omar Lopez-Cepero (American Idiot, On Your Feet!) as Father, Ella Noriega (WE: The Passion and Rhythm of the People) as Chachi, Christopher Ramirez (Real Women Have Curves) as Eugenio Grande, Naomi Serrano (Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo) as Rafael/Yoyo, Benji Santiago (The Notebook) as Carlitos, Mariand Torres (Wicked, In Transit) as Mother, Pablo Torres (Welcome to the Big Dipper, ¡Americano!) as Grande, Lorraine Velez (Dreamgirls) as Inocencia, and Aléna Watters (The Addams Family, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Lucy.

The reading features music supervision by Or Matias (Grey House; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet), music direction by Alejandro Senior (In The Heights at NYCC, Death Becomes Her), and casting by Kristian Charbonier for the Emmy Award-winning Telsey Casting (Wicked, The Color Purple, Steel Magnolias).







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