RWS Entertainment Group & Binder Casting COO Bruston Manuel Resigns Effective Immediately

Bruston joined the company in 2016 in the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer.







RWS Entertainment Group (RWS) today announced that Bruston Manuel resigned his position as COO of both RWS and Binder Casting (subsidiary of RWS) effective immediately. Bruston joined the company in 2016 in the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Manuel's resignation was accepted by RWS founder and CEO, Ryan Stana.

In tendering his resignation, Bruston Manuel stated, "It has been my honor and my pleasure to work with the amazing professionals at these companies. I have not lived up to the high standards the team expects and deserves. I wish them all the success in the world."

RWS has achieved astounding growth since its' founding by Ryan Stana in 2003. Since its inception, the firm has expanded from providing live stage shows and events for theme parks and resorts to delivering fully-produced theatrical and corporate experiences, fashion events, cruise line entertainment, and immersive productions around the world. To better serve international clients, RWS opened its European headquarters in Monument, London earlier this year.







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You