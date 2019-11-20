Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Daniel J. Watts

Charismatic Daniel J. Watts lights up the podcast as much as he does on stage. After 8 Broadway credits, he is now making his principal Broadway debut in The Tina Turner Musical.

Daniel fell in love with performing after his mom encouraged him to audition for a play in the 8th grade. After going to Elon University, Daniel found himself touring in regional theater and quickly made his way onto the Broadway stage in 2005 in The Color Purple. He then went on to perform in; The Little Mermaid,In The Heights, and Memphis.

In this episode, we discuss:

His upbringing in the Carolinas, being a latchkey kid to a single mom

Dinner theater shows and starting in regional theater

Mental health and its importance when performing

His new role in The Tina Turner Musical

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales.

