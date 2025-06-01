Photos: East 9th Street is Officially Renames Terrence McNally Way

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, May 30, East 9th street between Broadway and University Place was officially co-named Terrence McNally Way in honor of the late legendary playwright Terrence McNally, who proudly lived on East 9th Street for 24 years.

The official unveiling ceremony featured speeches by Tony Award-winning producer and late husband of McNally, Tom Kirdahy, Executive Director of the Terrence McNally Foundation Santino DeAngelo, and New York City Council Members Carolina Rivera and Eric Bottcher; Tony Winner Jonathan Groff reading from And Things That Go Bump in the Night; Tony Nominee Francis Jue reading from Love! Valour! Compassion!; Tony Winner Donna Murphy reading from Master Class; Caissie Levy and Tony Winner Brandon Uranowitz performing “Our Children” from Ragtime, accompanied by composerStephen Flaherty; A speech and musical performance of “Make Them Hear You” from Ragtime by Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, and a special voice recording from composer Tony Winner John Kander.

Dubbed by the New York Times “the bard of the American Theatre”, Terrence McNally was one of America’s great playwrights and the recipient of more Tony awards than any other American playwright in history. In a remarkably far-ranging career that spanned six decades, he wrote groundbreaking, critically-acclaimed, and widely loved plays, musicals, and operas that continue to be performed all over the world.

