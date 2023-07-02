Musical Based On Children's Book THE STORY OF FERDINAND Gets An Industry Reading

The show is written by Benjamin Roberts, with additional music by Samuel Perlman.

By: Jul. 02, 2023

A private industry reading of a new family friendly show, Ferdinand: the Musical will go up this August in New York City. It is based off of the beloved childrens' book The Story of Ferdinand. The show is written by Benjamin Roberts, with additional music by Samuel Perlman.

The reading features Caleb Mitchell as Ferdinand, Shelby Zimmerman as Isabella, Valeria Aceves as La Matadora, April Josephine as Mamá, Esteban Suero as Mercutio, Grace Dillon as Mozo, Joe Montoya as François, Donathon Walters as Narrator/Old Bull, and Andre Sguerra as Angus.

With direction by Jordan Goodsell, stage management by Adam Koob, and music direction by Samuel Perlman, Ferdinand: the Musical is being presented by Linda Mountain, Benjamin Roberts, Rachel Arianna, and Jacob Leaf, the great-grandson of Ferdinand's original author, Munro Leaf.

Ferdinand: The Musical is a dramatic, whimsical, and touching tale appealing to audiences of all ages, particularly young adults. With a lush orchestral score, thrilling flamenco dancing, and a powerful story about being true to oneself.

Bulls usually want nothing more than to be picked for the fights in Madrid, but not Ferdinand. Since his father disappeared to become a fighting bull, Ferdinand wants only to sit quietly beneath the shade of his favorite tree and smell the flowers. But once Ferdinand reaches adulthood and turns 18 (months, that is), he is forced into a life of fighting, and we follow his community cope as its strongest, gentlest souls are taken from their families and thrust into a world where brutality appears to be the only hope for survival. When Ferdinand is trapped in the ring and all hope seems lost, he discovers that sometimes the best way to move forward is to just be yourself.





