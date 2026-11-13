Mel Johnson Jr. to Lead TOP OF THE TICKET Industry Presentation

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Philip Ardell's political satire Top of the Ticket will have an industry reading on Tuesday, November 17th at 8pm at Ripley-Grier Studios. The reading will be led by Mel Johnson Jr.

In addition to Mel Johnson Jr., the cast will feature Paul Wallace, Nikki Silva, Brooke Turner, Tom Paolino, Gene Morgan Nancy Pop, and Josh Ohana. It is directed by Andrew J. Beck and produced by Outta Bounds Productions, Philip Ardell and Mel Johnson Jr.

President Albert Crumbly (R) is running for re-election against a Democrat. Also running is Shelby Shaticoy, a fringe candidate, who without intending to, is siphoning votes from Crumbly’s opponent. Looks like Crumbly’s going to win.

But wait. Shaticoy dies a few weeks before the election. Crumbly is screwed--unless his operative Derek Marshall can manipulate the Shaticoy campaign into running a replacement.

And Derek succeeds. The replacement turns out to be none other than Shelby Shaticoy. Yes, he’s dead--but only temporarily, because he's frozen cryogenically. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say a frozen guy can’t run for president. So Shaticoy is back in the race—and a much better candidate than he was before. As for Derek, well, as Election Day approaches, he has much to gain or lose no matter who wins.

For more information visit: https://outtaboundsproductions.org/now-playing

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