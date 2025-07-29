MIRACULOUS by Trey Everett to Have 29-Hour Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







An invitation-only 29-hour reading of Miraculous, a new play from Trey Everett, will be held in New York City on August 15 at 2 PM.

Directed by Billie Aken-Tyers (Off-Broadway: Your Alice, Upcoming: Moonfaker), the cast features Molly Griggs (John Proctor is the Villain), Hannah Kevitt (Maybe Happy Ending), Jacob Keith Watson (Lincoln Center's Ragtime), Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot), Sanjana Taskar, and Paula Leggett Chase (Tootsie). Stage Directions will be read by Kayla Rose Walsh, and the reading will be stage managed by Kathleen Rose Gallardo (Boop!).

Inspired by real events, Miraculous follows a skeptical doctor that is sent to a devout, rural town to investigate a girl said to have survived without food for two years. While the deeply religious community believes it a divine miracle, the doctor suspects deception. As she seeks the truth, she faces resistance from those who see the girl's condition as proof of the living God. This moving play examines faith, science, and the cost of unwavering conviction.





