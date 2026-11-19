NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway producer LaChanze, and director and arts leader Elizabeth Van Dyke will lend their leadership to Nambi E. Kelley's First Woman Inaugural Advisory Council of Women Leaders.

The announcement marks another milestone in First Woman's growth, following the establishment of its Resident Artist Collective and expansion to a three-production season featuring the first national tour of Pigfoot Mary's Harlem Renaissance (Jan 10- Feb 23, 2027), HERO: The Boy from Troy at The Apollo at The Victoria (Feb 2-4, 2027), and the internationally award-winning film Jabari Dreams of Freedom (Feb 8-28, 2027).

The Advisory Council brings together accomplished Black women artists and industry leaders whose guidance, advocacy, and support will strengthen First Woman's mission to expand the theatrical canon for family audiences. Through their collective leadership, the council will help champion intergenerational storytelling, celebrate history and cultural legacy, and ensure these stories continue to reach audiences across generations.

MEET THE ADVISORY COUNCIL

An award-winning director, actress, playwright, educator, and arts leader, Elizabeth Van Dyke has devoted her career to advancing Black theater and championing the work of women playwrights of color. Currently the Producing Artistic Director of Woodie King's New Federal Theatre, her extensive directing credits include The Ballad of Emmett Till (Giorgee Award, Best Director), Sophisticated Ladies (ONYX Award, Best Director and Best Musical Production), Great Men of Gospel: Spirit Into Sound (AUDELCO nomination), Gee's Bend, A Raisin in the Sun, The Piano Lesson, For Colored Girls, and The Old Settler. As an actress, Van Dyke received an AUDELCO Award for her portrayal of Zora Neale Hurston and the Ace & Gold Award for Love to All, Lorraine, a solo work based on the life of Lorraine Hansberry that she wrote and co-directed. She originated the roles of Fannie Mae Dove in Pearl Cleage's Flyin' West, Mattie in John Henry Redwood's No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs, and Annie Talbot in Samm-Art Williams' A Dance on Widow's Row. Van Dyke is also the co-founder and Producing Artistic Director of Going to the River and The River Crosses River, initiatives dedicated to developing and presenting the work of women playwrights of color. Her numerous honors include the Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence in Theatre, the AUDELCO Board of Directors Award, the Black Theatre Network President's Award, a Fox Foundation Grant, and a Rockefeller Grant. Her decades of artistic leadership have made her a vital force in preserving and advancing Black theatrical storytelling.

Lynn Nottage is a playwright, screenwriter, producer, and educator whose work has transformed contemporary American drama. The first and only woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice, she was honored for Ruined in 2009 and Sweat in 2017. Her celebrated body of work includes Intimate Apparel, Clyde's, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine, Mlima's Tale, and Crumbs from the Table of Joy. She also wrote the book for Broadway's MJ the Musical, adapted Intimate Apparel into an opera, and is currently in production on Imitation of Life with EGOT winner John Legend. A three-time Tony Award nominee, Nottage is the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, Guggenheim Fellowship, Doris Duke Artist Award, and the PEN/Laura Pels Master Playwright Award, among numerous other distinctions. Her work spans theater, television, film, opera, and immersive performance, consistently illuminating the lives of people and communities too often overlooked in American storytelling. Nottage is a Professor of Theatre Arts at Columbia University and an Artistic Associate at London's National Theatre. She is also the co-founder of Market Road Films, a production company dedicated to socially engaged storytelling, and was elected to the Pulitzer Prize Board in 2026. Through her groundbreaking work and mentorship, Nottage continues to expand the possibilities of American dramatic literature.

LaChanze is a Tony-winning actor, four time Tony-winning producer and advocate with nearly 40 years of experience on Broadway. LaChanze has served as producer on the lauded The Outsiders (Tony Award), the Pulitzer Prize winning play Topdog/Underdog (Tony Award), Kimberly Akimbo (Tony Award), Here Lies Love, Jaja's African Hair Braiding (Tony Award nomination), the Grammy Award winning musical Buena Vista Social Club (Tony Award nomination), the Pulitzer Prize winning play Purpose (Tony Award), the New York premiere of Other, and CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Tony Award nomination). She also made her directorial debut with Wine in the Wilderness at Classic Stage Company, winning the Audelco Award for Best Director of a Play. In 2027, she will be producing Purple Rain on Broadway, Reunion in Bartersville at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, as well as producing and directing Wine in the Wilderness at The Geffen Playhouse. In 2024, LaChanze launched her own production company, LaChanze Productions, where she discovers, develops and delivers groundbreaking Broadway and commercial entertainment projects. As an actor, LaChanze has starred in The Color Purple (Tony Award), Once on This Island (Tony Award nomination), Trouble in Mind (Tony Award nomination), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Tony Award nomination), Romeo & Juliet, If/Then, A Christmas Carol and many others. On screen, she has delivered memorable roles in both TV and film including 'Handel's Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise' (Emmy Award), 'Melinda,' The Help, HBO's 'The Night Of,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' Disney animated feature film Hercules, Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest, and By Any Means directed by Elegance Bratton. She was also honored as a 2025 TIME'S Closer. LaChanze is committed to producing theatre that transforms, transcends and inspires. She is the proud president of Black Theatre United, an advocacy organization dedicated to protecting Black bodies, Black talent, and Black lives on and off our stages.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming