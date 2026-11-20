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Lincoln Center Theater appointed Naomi Weinstock as Executive Director of Development, effective January 4, 2027, and promoted Robert Jones to Chief Brand and Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Both will report to Managing Director Mike Schleifer and serve on LCT's executive team, alongside Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Schleifer, Executive Producer Bartlett Sher, Stacey and Eric Mindich Producer Nicole Kastrinos, and Helen Gurley Brown Artistic Director of LCT3 and Producer Maria Manuela Goyanes.

As Executive Director of Development, Ms. Weinstock will serve as a strategic partner to LCT's artistic leadership and Board of Directors, championing the theater's artistic vision and driving philanthropic investment across all of its stages. She will set the direction for LCT's contributed revenue and lead the development team in building the resources to realize the organization's artistic and institutional ambitions.

Jones, who joined LCT in the summer of 2025 as Chief Marketing Officer, assumes an expanded role as Chief Brand and Strategy Officer. In this position, he will lead overall identity, positioning, and reputation of the institution, with responsibility for the integrated strategy and execution of LCT's marketing, advertising, publicity, communications, partnerships, sales, customer experience, and merchandising. His expanded remit reflects the theater's commitment to building a distinctive institutional brand and deepening its relationship with audiences, while aligning the organization's mission and artistic vision with its business objectives and public identity.

ABOUT NAOMI WEINSTOCK

Weinstock joins LCT from New York City Center, where she has served as Vice President and Chief Development Officer since 2018. A member of the senior leadership team, she has led sustained growth in annual contributed income and secured transformational gifts supporting the development and launch of new programs, the establishment of endowments, and the realization of key strategic priorities. She brings 20 years of fundraising experience at performing arts institutions throughout New York City, including more than a decade on the Lincoln Center campus. Prior to joining City Center, she held leadership positions in development at The Metropolitan Opera and began her career at New York City Opera. Weinstock serves on the Board of Directors of MOVE|NYC, an arts and social justice organization dedicated to expanding access and opportunity in dance through tuition-free training, mentorship, and professional development for young artists. She is a graduate of the University of Rochester.

ABOUT Robert Jones

Jones brings more than 23 years of experience in theatrical marketing, advertising, and institutional brand development, with Emmy-nominated and Clio Award-winning work and campaigns for more than 120 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, as well as performing arts organizations, nonprofit institutions, and cultural destinations. Prior to joining LCT, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Theater at AKA NYC, where he led strategy and oversight of the agency's theatrical portfolio. Since joining LCT in 2025, he has led the institutional campaign surrounding the theater's leadership transition and campaigns for Ragtime, which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and set a box office record for the Vivian Beaumont Theater, as well as Kyoto, Amahl and the Night Visitors, Night Side Songs, The Whoopi Monologues, A Few Good Men, and Seven Guitars. His previous positions include Serino Coyne, Spotco, Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, and Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. He is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College, a lecturer at Boston University, where he teaches theatrical advertising and marketing, and an associate member of The Broadway League.

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